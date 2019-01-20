Golfers head to Marlins Park to tee it up on a nine-hole course inside the stadium

The fans walked into Marlins Park on Sunday, many of them arriving with golf clubs in hand. A peculiar sight for all to see.
Yes, forget that baseball stuff. They were going to tee it up in Marlins Park, where a company called Stadiumlinks had built a nine-hole golf course inside the baseball stadium. The fans, who paid various amounts to play the course, entered with curiosity on their faces and exited with smiles on those same faces.
The nine-hole course was built on the infield and outfield surfaces of the stadium. The golfers got to hit all their shots from the bleachers — from the bottom level to the top level.
Andrew Blatt, 30, who ventured down to Miami from Boynton Beach with friend Matt Kernohan, 49, played the course together — no putting, just aiming and hitting at the various holes, marked circles around the holes, keeping it on the green, and keeping it in the area occupied by the playing field.
“This was absolutely great,” Blatt said. “We would absolutely 100 percent come back and do this again.”
Kernohan chimed in with, “I loved every minute of it.”
The person responsible for this golf outing, though, was neither one of these two golfers and buddies.
“My wife got me two tickets as a Christmas present,” Kernohan said. Then he quickly and wisely added, “She is the most beautiful, lovely and wonderful person in the world.” Hmm, such a comment might go a long ways toward two more tickets if the event ever comes back.
Sunday marked the final day of the three days of the strange but successful golf event inside Marlins Park.
