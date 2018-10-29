The Marlins don’t have the worst World Series odds for 2019, but they’re close

Even with the biggest international free agent of the year heading to Miami, oddsmakers don’t have much faith in the Miami Marlins for 2019. The first round of World Series odds are out for next year and the Marlins are bringing up the rear for the National League.
Miami heads into the offseason as the NL’s biggest long shot to make the World Series, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook in Nevada. The Marlins are a 100-to-1 long shot to win the NL pennant. The next worst odds go to the Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres, all of whom have 50-1 odds to make the World Series.
Miami, however, doesn’t bring up the rear in overall World Series odds. The Marlins are tied with the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals with 200-1 odds to win the World Series. The Baltimore Orioles bring up the rear as a 300-1 long shot to win a title in 2019.
The Boston Red Sox are co-favorites to repeat as champions after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Sunday to clinch the 2018 World Series. The Red Sox share a spot with the Houston Astros as 6-1 favorites. The Dodgers sit in a tie for third with the New York Yankees at 7-1 odds, and also are the favorites to repeat as NL champions at 7-2. The Atlanta Braves are the new favorites among NL East teams with 6-1 odds to win the NL — tied for third best among all NL teams — and have 12-1 odds to win the World Series.
The coming months could shift the odds quite a bit come the start of the season. Bryce Harper and Manny Machado highlight a loaded crop of free agents, although the current odds do factor in teams’ chances of potentially landing the All-Stars. Miami’s roster could look quite a bit different, too. Slugging catcher J.T. Realmuto has been a fixture in trade rumors since Miami’s fire sale last offseason. If the Marlins trade the All-Star for prospects, Miami could become an even bigger long shot in the NL.
Comments