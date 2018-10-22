Jeter signs Mesa brothers —first Cuba-born players since the death of Jose Fernandez

Víctor Mesa Sr. and Derek Jeter in the same room.
The official announcement to present the two new members of the Marlins was as charged with symbolism as it was with hopes for a better future for the Miami organization.
When Jeter and Mike Hill, executive director and president of baseball operations, placed jerseys with the surname Mesa on the backs of Víctor Víctor and Víctor Jr, it became clear that the impossible a few years ago was now a reality.
“From the beginning we said that we were going to look for the best of international talent and this is what we are doing today,” Jeter said. “We hope to see the brothers as soon as possible. It’s a big day for our organization. ‘‘
Victor Victor, 22, received a bonus of $ 5.25 million, Mesa Jr., 17, received $ 1 million. Victor Victor could debut as soon as next season. Mesa Jr. has some seasoning to do in the minors.
“For me, it’s a dream to be this close to being in the Major Leagues,” Víctor Víctor said. “I’m going to spring [training] with the intention of working hard enough to be able to make the team and play in this great park.”
Miami has not had a Cuban baseball player since the tragic death of José Fernández.
“We are going to work hard not to disappoint anyone,” Victor Jr. said. “We came with all the seriousness of the world to show the Marlins and everyone that they were not wrong with us.”
