The Miami Marlins are expected to announce the signing of these two top Cuban players

The arrival of the Mesa brothers to the Marlins is imminent.

According to a source, the Marlins will announce that they have signed Víctor Víctor Mesa and Víctor Mesa Jr.

The Marlins plan to hold a press conference on Monday where part-owner Derek Jeter and the president of baseball operations Mike Hill will be present. They have not said what the event is about, but the Mesa brothers have been in Miami for several days and have reportedly already passed the necessary medical examinations.





Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Another source said that Víctor Víctor would receive a signing bonus of more than $5 million and Víctor Mesa Jr. would get close to $ 1 million.

Everything seems to indicate that Sandy Gastón, a pitching prospect who came to Miami to perform a showcase with the brothers, will go to Baltimore or Tampa Bay.

The three made a very good impression with their skills in front of more than 70 talent evaluators.

Son of the well-known player Víctor Mesa, Víctor Victor played the Industriales and the Cuban national team. He debuted in the National Series of 2012-13 and in six seasons finished with an offensive line of .275 / .334 / .378, an OPS of .712, 285 hits and 74 stolen bases.

Víctor Mesa Jr. was part of a Cuban Under-15 squad that won a world title in Japan — 80 percent of that team is already out of the island — and batting champion of the last domestic youth tournament in which will participate.



