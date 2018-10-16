Marlins strengthen international spending power in trade with Astros

Determined to make a splash on the international free agent market, the Marlins on Tuesday increased their spending power in their pursuit of outfielder Victor Victor Mesa and two other Cuban players.

The Marlins acquired additional international money in their trade of two low-level minor league players to the Houston Astros.

Though the exact amount Astros is sending to the Marlins is unknown, it is believed the Marlins have surpassed the Baltimore Orioles as the team with the most money to spend on signing Mesa, his brother Victor Mesa Jr. and pitcher Sandy Gaston — more than $6 million.

Victor Victor Mesa, a 22-year-old outfielder, is ranked as the top unsigned international free agent prospect. The Mesa brothers and Gaston worked out in front of major-league scouts more than a week ago at Marlins Park.

Tuesday’s trade in which the Marlins gave up outfielder Adonis Giron and left-handed pitcher Bryan de Paula is the fourth since mid-summer in which the Marlins have strengthened their buying power by acquiring international free agent money. The two players played for the Marlins’ Dominican Summer League team.

