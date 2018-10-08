Marlins let go of four coaches on heels of last-place finish

A 63-98 record and last-place finish usually doesn’t bode well for a coaching staff, and the Marlins on Monday informed four instructors that their contracts wouldn’t be renewed.
Pitching coach Juan Nieves, first base/infield coach Perry Hill, assistant hitting coach Frank Menechino and strength and conditioning coach Ty Hill won’t be returning to the Marlins in 2019.
All of the other coaches on manager Don Mattingly’s staff are expected to return, including bench coach Tim Wallach, hitting coach Mike Pagliarulo, third base coach Fredi Gonzalez, catching coach Brian Schneider and bullpen coach Dean Treanor.
Bullpen coordinator Rob Flipp and administrative coach Ed Lucas are also expected to return.
Mattingly has one more year remaining on his contract.
The Marlins used 24 rookies in 2018 and the results were predictable. The Marlins scored the fewest runs in the National League while ranking 14 of 15 teams in runs allowed. They ranked fifth in fielding percentage.
Perry Hill had spent 12 years with the Marlins.
