Marlins manage only two hits in loss to Braves, and one belonged to their pitcher.

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 26: Bryan Holaday #28 of the Miami Marlins throws towards first base during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park on August 26, 2018 in Miami, Florida. All players across MLB will wear nicknames on their backs as well as colorful, non-traditional uniforms featuring alternate designs inspired by youth-league uniforms during Players Weekend. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada Getty Images