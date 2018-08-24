Miami Marlins’ Kyle Barraclough back from the DL, aiming to put struggles behind him

Kyle Barraclough has pitched about as well as you can for a month, and about as poorly as you can the next month earlier this summer.
Barraclough has a little over one more month to regain some solid consistency and finish 2018 strong.
The Marlins activated Barraclough, who had been dealing with lower back stiffness, from the disabled list on Friday.
Pitchers Jarlin Garcia (right shin contusion) and Elieser Hernandez (right third finger blister) were each placed on the 10-day disabled list and recalled reliever Ben Meyer from Triple A New Orleans.
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said they would try to ease Barraclough’s workload and gradually use him in high-leverage setup relief situations.
“We want to get him out there on the mound and try to let him just work his way up,” Mattingly said.
Barraclough earned National League Reliever of the Month honors in June after giving up only one hit and no runs in 12 innings (12 sppearances) and converting all seven save chances during that span. Barraclough carried a 20 2/3-inning scoreless streak until blowing a save on July 2.
That kicked off a terrible month for Barraclough that led to his removal from his role as the Marlins’ closer.
In July, Barraclough pitched 9 2/3 innings and compiled an 8.38 ERA, blowing three of his five save chances during a span of 11 appearances. He then blew another save on Aug. 2 and was removed from a game after giving up a run in the ninth inning on Aug. 6 in a game the Marlins hung on to win against St. Louis after Javy Guerra recorded the final two outs.
Garcia was hit by a line drive back up the middle off the bat of Nick Markakis in the fifth inning of Thursday’s game. Garcia couldn’t throw another pitch and exited the game.
Garcia underwent X-rays late Thursday that came back negative.
“I’m in pain, but I’m just grateful the x-rays showed there was nothing broken,” Garcia said after the game.
Hernandez, who made a spot start with Jose Urena serving a six-game suspension, was limited and threw only 64 pitches.
“We weren’t sure about Elieser, but it made sense because we want to make sure he’ll get that [blister] taken care of so he probably won’t be out long,” Mattingly said.
Hernandez gave up three runs on three hits, walked two and struck out two and admitted he was bothered by the blister. After the game, Hernandez’s finger was taped.
“I’ve kind of grown accustomed to dealing with it,” Hernandez said after Thursday’s game.
With Barraclough reinstated, the Marlins filled the other vacant spot by recalling Meyer, who made his first nine major league appearances between June 7 and July 26. Meyer compiled an 8.22 ERA in 15 1/3 innings, allowing 14 earned runs on 19 hits while striking out eight and issuing eight walks.
The Marlins will have more roster depth soon with roster set to expand to 40 on Sept. 1.
PLAYERS WEEKEND
For the second consecutive year, the Marlins and every other MLB team will wear uniforms with nicknames from their little league days or reflect their personalities as part of “Players Weekend.” The Marlins wore the gear starting with Friday’s game and will do so again Saturday and Sunday.
In some cases, players took the opportunity to show their patriotism for their home countries.
Miguel Rojas planned to use a bat that has the red, yellow and blue colors of his native Venezuela. Tayron Guerrero’s jersey will say ‘El de Bocachica,’ which means ‘the kid from Bocachica’ in reference to his hometown in Colombia.
Other Marlins’ Players’ Weekend nicknames include: Starlin Castro (All-Starlin), Jarlin Garcia (Jarlin the Marlin), Drew Steckenrider (Steckasaurus), Dan Straily (Thunder), J.T. Realmuto (Real), Rojas (Miggy Ro), Magneuris Sierra (Miyagui) and Wei-Yin Chen (Weigh-In).
“The game is really a kid’s game,” Mattingly said. “It takes these guys back to when they were kids and started playing the game. [The patriotic gear] probably fits here better than anywhere with all the nationalities and all the different cultures in Miami.”
COMING UP
Saturday: Miami Marlins LHP Wei-Yin Chen (4-9, 5.20) vs. Atlanta Braves RHP Anibal Sanchez (6-4, 3.13), 7:10 p.m., Marlins Park.
Sunday: Marlins RHP Pablo Lopez (2-3, 4.42) vs. Braves RHP Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.99), 1:10 p.m., Marlins Park.
