David beats Goliath. Yankees take it on the chin as last-place Marlins roll to 9-3 victory

All eyes -- 25,547 sets of them -- were on Giancarlo Stanton on Wednesday to see whether the Marlins’ former slugger would hit his milestone 300th home run in his old stomping ground, perhaps even a tape-measure blast into the Budweiser bar for old-time’s sake.
Stanton didn’t come through, but one of his unsuspecting former teammates did.
Miguel Rojas -- never known for his muscle before his sudden power upsurge this season -- connected on a three-run shot off Lance Lynn in the sixth to help lift the Marlins to an 9-3 victory over the New York Yankees and a split of their two-game series.
Rojas had hit exactly one home run in each of his four previous major league seasons before this one. But Wednesday’s shot into the Marlins’ bullpen gave him 10, which doesn’t exactly put him in Stanton’s league but is a notable achievement, nonetheless.
While Rojas delivered the big hit, the rest of the Marlins’ lineup wasn’t watching idly. The Marlins totaled 14 hits, including a JT Riddle two-run homer in the eighth that provided some breathing room for reliever Javy Guerra, who closed out the win in the ninth.
The Marlins received another strong outing by Trevor Richards, who found himself facing an injury-depleted yet still formidable Yankees lineup barely more than two years after taking on Independent League hitters in the Frontier League. One can only imagine how helpless those hitters must have felt given how poorly the Yankees fared against Richards, who held them a run on three hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Richards struck out nine Yankees in that short span and made Stanton look bad, striking him out twice with his change up.
But Richards left trailing 2-0 because Marlins hitters were having their own issues with Lynn, who held them in check for five scoreless innings. That all changed in the sixth through when the Marlins finally broke through by scoring five runs, with Rojas delivering the big blow. ’ three-run homer off Lynn proving to be the big big blow.
The Marlins didn’t stop there.
After the Yankees pulled to within 5-3 on Stanton’s infield single, the Marlins added a run in the seventh and three more in the eighth to put it away.
Counting World Series games, the Marlins and Yankees are now tied 17-17 in regular and post-season meetings. The two teams split this season’s interleague series, 2-2, and the Marlins outscored the Yankees in the four games, 20-19.
NOTE: The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports and sports stories, thus allowing you to comment in the section below as many times as you wish. Click right here to get started immediately.
Comments