Marlins’ second baseman still among league’s best and an example to team’s youth

Starlin Castro recorded 130 or more hits all six seasons he was a Chicago Cub.
He did the same in his two years as a New York Yankee.
And with three more hits, he’ll do the same in his first year as a Miami Marlin.
Some of those years in Chicago and New York ended in the postseason.
And others like his current one with the Marlins is on pace to do, finished with losing records.
Regardless of the situation, Castro has learned not to waver in his approach to the game.
“He’s a day in and day out grinder,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s been a good example for our guys because he’s a worker. It’s not so much that he’s working extra hard or extra long, it’s because he has his routine and he stays with it.
“Guys that have success have their routines. It’s their security blanket. It’s where they go every day. They’re going to do their drills whether things are going good or going bad. And that’s been a great thing to show our guys.”
If Castro surpasses the 130-hit mark, he will do so for the ninth consecutive time to start his career. According to Stats LLC, that would make him only the sixth player that has debuted in the past 20 years to do so joining Carlos Lee (14 seasons in a row), Robinson Cano (13), Ichiro Suzuki (13), Albert Pujols (12) and Mark Teixeira (9).
Castro’s production ranks among the best second baseman in the game despite the Marlins owning the second-worst record in the National League.
Castro’s 127 hits entering Wednesday’s games ranked second in the NL among second basemen trailing only Reds’ All-Star Scooter Gennett (130). Castro is also tied with Gennett for the most multi-hit games with 37.
Castro has been durable as well playing in 113 games, which is tied for the most by any second baseman this season with the Phillies’ Cesar Hernandez.
“The most important thing is I’ve been able to stay healthy and physically I feel really good,” Castro said. “I really don’t pay attention to numbers during the season, but I’m thankful to be able to do something like that and I just want to keep working hard and keep moving forward.”
Castro has been traded twice in his career from teams that were in the playoffs the prior season to younger teams building for the future.
Each time he has remained consistent off the field as he has this year becoming an integral part of the Marlins’ clubhouse.
“I always stayed positive from the beginning,” said Castro, who was traded from the Yankees in the deal that sent Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins to New York last December. “No matter where I am, I always prepare and stay positive and get ready to contribute.”
Castro said he learned the value of sticking to a routine in pregame preparation from watching veterans like Alfonso Soriano early in his career.
“I feel like that comes with maturity,” Castro said. “When I was first starting I didn’t maintain that routine. But thanks to veterans like [Soriano] I learned. He was the same every day. Even on days I’m not in the lineup, I go out there and get my work in and that’s what’s helped me my whole career.”
COMING UP
Thursday: OFF.
Friday: Miami Marlins RHP Jose Urena (3-11, 4.66 ERA) vs. New York Mets RHP Zack Wheeler (6-6, 3.89), 7:10 p.m., Marlins Park.
Comments