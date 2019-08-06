Miami-based filmmaker’s new documentary on MLB steroid scandal now available to stream

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged Singer Jennifer Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez have been dating since 2016. The celebrities, who both run their own empires, are clearly crazy about each other. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Singer Jennifer Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez have been dating since 2016. The celebrities, who both run their own empires, are clearly crazy about each other.

Miami filmmaker Billy Corben’s latest documentary, “Screwball,” which is about former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and the Biogenesis steroid scandal, is now streaming on Netflix.

Corben has directed 14 films, according to IMDB.com, which includes three ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries with two centered on the University of Miami.

His latest, “Screwball,” has a 93 percent rating from critics and 100 percent rating from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes.

The documentary examines the steroid scandal from 2013, where several MLB players were suspended for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) at the Biogenesis health clinic in Coral Gables.

Some of the prominent players that were suspended were A-Rod, who currently is an analyst for ESPN’s baseball broadcasts, and Ryan Braun, a former National League MVP with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rodriguez received the stiffest penalty, a 162-game suspension.