Watch how the Atlanta Braves celebrated their escape from getting stuck in an elevator

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Denver. AP

After getting swept to open the 2019 Major League Baseball season, the Atlanta Braves have won seven of eight games, including Tuesday night’s game in Colorado.

While the 7-1 victory over the Rockies went smooth, half of Atlanta’s team had something else to contend with Tuesday night: an elevator.

Fox Sports South’s Braves field reporter Kelsey Wingert reported were stuck in an elevator after the game.

Upon their rescue, many of the Braves’ team members spilling out celebrated as if it was a walk-off victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Check out the video below:

In other news, half the team got stuck on an elevator after the game last night.



No Brave was hurt in the making of this video. #Braves@FOXSportsBraves @Braves pic.twitter.com/AzYLP5grLY — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) April 10, 2019

Atlanta’s finale of its series with the Rockies in Colorado was postponed Wednesday due to inclement weather.