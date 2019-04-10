Baseball

Watch how the Atlanta Braves celebrated their escape from getting stuck in an elevator

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Denver.
Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Denver. David Zalubowski AP

After getting swept to open the 2019 Major League Baseball season, the Atlanta Braves have won seven of eight games, including Tuesday night’s game in Colorado.

While the 7-1 victory over the Rockies went smooth, half of Atlanta’s team had something else to contend with Tuesday night: an elevator.

Fox Sports South’s Braves field reporter Kelsey Wingert reported were stuck in an elevator after the game.

Upon their rescue, many of the Braves’ team members spilling out celebrated as if it was a walk-off victory.

Check out the video below:

Atlanta’s finale of its series with the Rockies in Colorado was postponed Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
