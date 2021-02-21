Horse Racing

More than 100 horses have died in the past two years at Gulfstream Park

By Susannah Bryan South Florida Sun Sentinel

Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach.
More than 100 horses have died in the past two years at Gulfstream Park, making it one of the deadliest racetracks in Florida.

Fifty-eight horses died there in 2019. Last year, the death toll hit 55. The track logged another death on Jan. 15, when a 3-year-old gelding died after running his first race.

The track is the busiest in Florida, and the high number of horses leads to more deaths, said Aidan Butler, chief operating officer for Gulfstream’s parent company, Stronach Group.

