Miami-Dade County’s top defensive prospect makes his college choice at All-American Bowl

Miami-Dade County’s top defensive prospect this cycle finally made it public: He’s leaving South Florida to start his college career.
Tyrique Stevenson, a four-star cornerback from Southridge, committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the hometown Miami Hurricanes on Saturday at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, opting to roll with coach Kirby Smart.
“He just brought that spark I was looking for in a coach,” Stevenson said after making his decision on NBC. “He brought that to me along with the other coaches beside him.”
Stevenson, ranked as the No. 6 player in the state in the 247Sports.com composite ranking and No. 38 overall in the country, will early enroll at Georgia and look to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Stevenson is the second top South Florida prospect to commit to Georgia this cycle, joining University running back Kenny McIntosh. His commitment also marks a second consecutive year that multiple top South Florida players chose to play their college football careers with the Bulldogs. Plantation American Heritage cornerback Tyson Campbell, Northwestern teammates running back James Cook and cornerback Divaad Wilson signed with Georgia in the 2018 recruiting cycle.
With Stevenson’s decision, the top two players from Miami-Dade this cycle have both chosen to play college football outside the state of Florida. South Dade wide receiver Frank Ladson, the top-ranked player in South Florida and the No. 4 overall player in the state, signed with the Clemson Tigers during the early signing period.
Stevenson’s commitment to UGA coupled with Cardinal Gibbons defensive end Khris Bogle’s commitment to Alabama also means Miami landed just one of the top 10 prospects from Miami-Dade and Broward this cycle: Chaminade-Madonna’s Keontra Smith.
Comments