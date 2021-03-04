The Gulliver Prep boys’ soccer team can’t overcome early deficit in loss in title game

Gulliver overcame plenty of hurdles — including COVID-19 — to complete its 2020-21 boys’ soccer season.

But the Raiders couldn’t climb one last hurdle to win back-to-back state titles, falling 2-0 against Panama City Arnold in the Class 4A final Thursday afternoon at Spec Martin Stadium.

Arnold (25-0-2) secured its first-ever state championship in its first finals appearance.

Gulliver (8-6-3) was aiming for what would have been its eighth state title, which would have given the Raiders the most among South Florida boys’ soccer programs and second-most statewide.

“We got down early and dug a hole, but we played the best we could,” Gulliver coach Neil Berment said. “We trusted our system and the changes we made were consistent with what we’ve been doing.”

Arnold put on the pressure as soon as the match kicked off and didn’t let up.

The Marlins had five solid scoring chances and four corner kicks in a short span. They finally found the back of the net on a fifth corner kick when a ball by Dawson Miller was nudged home by Michael Sears for a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.

Gulliver freshman keeper Dominic Pratt (nine saves) and his defenders did a solid job of breaking up more Arnold scoring chances as the match progressed. But finally Arnold sealed the outcome with another tally with 15:11 left in the second half.

Senior Jay Marino threw in a long ball into traffic in front of the Raiders goal and senior Zack Bischoff knocked it home. Arnold outshot Gulliver 15-11.

Moments earlier Gulliver junior Jack Epstein struck a ball just high and wide to the left of Arnold’s goal from 30 yards out that nearly tied the match.

The Raiders overcame a tough road to make it back to the state finals after being shut down at two different points of the season because of COVID-19 concerns with the second occurring just before districts.

“We [made it here] together, one team, one sound,” Berment said. “It was a phenomenal effort the entire season. Everyone really dug deep. It’s an emotional time of course and coming out the victor would have put the icing on the cake.”