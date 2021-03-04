With Shakey Rodriguez in heart, Mater advances to first boys’ basketball state title game

Those shirts — with the face of Mater Academy Charter’s late coach printed across the front and the word “LEGEND” beneath it — have been there all year during pregame warm-ups for Mater Academy, since Shakey Rodriguez died just weeks before the season began and forced his son to take the helm. They were both a memorial and, ultimately, a reminder.

Rodriguez’s resume spanned four decades and multiple levels. He was a mentor and a pioneer. He won in high school and with the FIU Panthers. Above all else, he was a champion — five times with Miami High and a yearly fixture in Lakeland.

He didn’t get to guide Mater to the boys’ basketball final four for the first time, but his presence was everywhere Thursday. Exactly four months after Rodriguez’s death, the Lions were finally playing in the state semifinals and, after a 59-53 win against Punta Gorda Charlotte, they’re headed to the state championship game for the first time.

“It means a whole lot to me because I’ve always wanted to do this with my dad,” coach Eric Rodriguez said. “He’s still watching us. He’s still with us. I hope he’s proud of us.”

Mater (21-2) jumped out to a commanding lead and never trailed in the Class 6A semifinals. The Lions opened with a barrage of three-pointers — they went 6 of 12 in the first nine minutes — and guard Ryan Sanchez scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to hold off a final push from Charlotte.

A year after falling short of the final four with a loss in the Region 4-6A championship, the Lions can win a state title Saturday, when they return to the RP Funding Center to face Bartow in the Yellow Jackets’ home county.

They were prepared for Thursday because of everything they’ve endured in the past year. After the crushing playoff loss in 2020, star power forward Malik Reneau transferred to Montverde Academy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The offseason was in disarray and the new season was already going to be chaotic while Mater renovated its Hialeah Gardens gymnasium, leaving the Lions without a home arena all year.

A month before the season began, a difficult offseason turned tragic. Rodriguez, one of the most successful coaches in Florida history, died from a brain aneurysm. His son took over a mourning program, short a star player and without a home.

“Everything happens for a purpose,” Sanchez said.

In spite of it all, Mater won 20 games again to reach the final four for the first time and then played one of its best quarters of the year to jump out to a 20-6 lead.

Swingman Jimel Lane, who finished with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting, faded into the right corner on the final possession of the first quarter and drilled a three-pointer, and then combo guard Jerick Mejia and Sanchez hit back-to-back threes to start the second to push the Lions’ lead up to 26-8.

“It’s funny because we hadn’t been shooting the ball very well,” Rodriguez said, “but our kids have been through a lot. Our kids are resilient, have been able to fight through it.”

Mater needed the cushion. The Fightin’ Tarpons (21-10) cut the lead to 34-26 by halftime and all the way down to six in the final minute of the third quarter. It was time for Sanchez’s takeover to begin.

Sanchez, who was Reneau’s top running mate last season, dribbled out the final 20 seconds of the quarter near the top of the key and eventually decided he wasn’t going to drive. He stepped into a jumper and canned a three at the buzzer to give the Lions a 45-36 lead.

“I had to do what I had to do,” Sanchez said.

With the season on the line, the role player-turned-star delivered. Starting with the buzzer-beating three, Sanchez closed the game with 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting, while going 6 of 6 at the free-throw line, with two rebounds. The 5-10 senior led the team with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Twice in the fourth quarter, Charlotte cut Mater’s lead all the way down to three and both times Sanchez responded by going 2 of 2 at the line.

“With all the challenges that we’ve had to face this year, I’m extremely proud of the kids and the way that they’ve handled the adversity,” Rodriguez said. “Just getting here alone is tough enough, and I’m proud of them, but our job’s not done. We’ve still got one more left.”