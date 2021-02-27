Miami Christian holds off Florida A&M to win first girls’ basketball state championship

Miami Christian’s 25-point, first-half lead was slowly fading away in the Class 2A girls’ basketball championship. Tallahassee Florida A&M cut it down to six in the third quarter and the Victors answered, and then it was down to 10 again and finally all the way down to three with 4:02 left in the title game.

Florida A&M was playing for its sixth championship and had a star guard hunting a 40-point performance. Miami Christian was playing in its first and had one last response ready. Gabriela Bendeck, who finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds, orchestrated one final push to finish off a 73-63 win in Lakeland.

“The point guards steer the ship,” coach Chanel Davila said. “She had to do that.”

With their lead down all the way from 25 points to 62-59 with four minutes remaining, the Victors (17-7) scored the next eight points to hang on and win their first state championship.

Bendeck scored seven points in the final four minutes and her breakaway layup with 3:40 left gave Miami Christian the cushion it needed after a nearly three-minute field-goal drought.

Bendeck shot 10 of 15 from the field and 11 of 15 from the free-throw line to outduel star guard Erica Turral, who scored a game-high 36 points in a losing effort for Florida A&M.

“I know if I stress out, my team’s going to do the same,” said Bendeck, who scored her 1,000th career point in her final game for the Victors. “I was trying to calm everybody down.”

She was the steadying presence every time Miami Christian needed one. At the start of the second quarter, the guard scored eight points on a 9-0 run to build the Victors’ commanding 33-8 lead. When the Rattlers (10-3) cut it 49-43 in third quarter, Bendeck scored on a broken possession, then stripped Turral at the top of the key to set up another transition opportunity. When Florida A&M got it back to 61-55 in the fourth, Bendeck made a free throw to end the Ratters’ 6-0 run.

A few seconds later, the Victors’ lead was all the way down to 62-59, though. Davila called a timeout to settle her team down.

“We hugged each other,” the coach said. “We said, C’mon, this is our chance.”

Two years ago, Bendeck arrived at Miami Christian and the Victors immediately became a 2A contender. She guided Miami Christian to its first final four in 2019, then took the Victors to the Region 4-2A championship last year. On Wednesday, she led Miami Christian to a 37-point win the 2A semifinals to reach the title game for the first time.

On the next two possessions, she committed turnovers. The Victors’ defense bailed her out, forcing Florida A&M into back-to-back misses from three-point range. After the second, Bendeck and Miami Christian did what they do best.

Bendeck leaked out toward midcourt while the Ratters’ shot was in the air and Ziul Gonzalez snared the rebound. The guard peered down the court and saw Bendeck open for a breakaway layup. Twelve of Bendeck’s 31 points came in transition, either off turnovers or long outlet passes.

“These girls are very athletic, they’re scrappy, they like to push the pace,” Davila said. “We want to go, go, go, go, go, like horses.”