Miami Country Day girls’ basketball state championship is postponed. Here’s what we know

Miami Country Day’s bid for a seventh girls’ basketball state championship will have to wait. The Florida High School Athletic Association is postponing the Class 3A championship indefinitely, an FHSAA source told the Miami Herald. The title game was originally scheduled for Friday in Lakeland.

The FHSAA did not give a reason for the postponement, although the organization expects to put out a press release Friday with additional details. It is not immediately clear whether COVID-19 is a factor in the postponement.

BREAKING: The Class 3A girls basketball state final between Cardinal Mooney and Miami Country Day, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday, is postponed indefinitely. No further information was available at this time. @MooneyAthletics @htpreps — Dennis Maffezzoli (@maffsports) February 26, 2021

The Spartans advanced to the 3A championship with a 66-44 rout of Tampa Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate on Wednesday at the RP Funding Center and was set to face Sarasota Cardinal Mooney in the title game this weekend.

Coach Ochiel Swaby deferred comment to his athletic director and athletic director Chuck Swennett deferred to the FHSAA, although the FHSAA did not give an official update as it coordinated with the two schools.

Miami Country Day became one of the top programs in the nation last decade when it won six straight state titles from 2014-2019 and played in seven straight championship games before falling in the 3A semifinals last year. With another championship, the Spartans would move into a tie with Laurel Hill for the third most championships in FHSAA history.

Cardinal Mooney is reached the state semifinals for only the second time this year and the first time since 1997. The Cougars were set to play in the title game for the first time Friday.

The RP Funding Center is booked with games through Saturday, as the venue is slated to host six state championship games this weekend. The arena will then host the boys’ basketball state semifinals and championships beginning Wednesday next week.

Up to four South Florida teams could still play in championship games this weekend. Miami Christian, Plantation American Heritage and St. Thomas Aquinas have already advanced to championships and will play Saturday. Miami will play in the Class 7A semifinals Friday, hoping to clinch a spot in the 7A championship Saturday, too.