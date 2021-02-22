The 12-team GMAC Independent League releases its All-League Team

With the two teams having met in the championship game for the second year in a row, it only figured that Goleman and Krop would lead the way when the 12-team GMAC Independent League (voted on by the coaches) released its All-League Team.

Quarterback Jose Hernandez and running back Jamaal Joseph led the way for Goleman, and two-way star Davin Derival was the headliner for Krop as the Gators and Lightning combined to put 10 players (5 each) on the team.

Hernandez threw for 859 yards while tossing 14 touchdown passes against just two interceptions while Joseph pounded out 1,124 rushing yards and scored 15 touchdowns to lead Goleman to an perfect 8-0 record and 33-26 victory over Krop in the championship game.

Not that there was a league MVP but if there was, Derival would’ve been the leading candidate.He played both wide receiver on offense and cornerback on defense for the Lightning, but was also the team’s kicker and punter.

He finished with 35 receptions for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns as a receiver and 325 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns rushing as well. On defense he racked up 22 tackles and two interceptions, including a 100-yard pick six.

As the team’s placekicker he made four of five field goals with 25 touch backs on kickoffs and, for good measure, averaged 44 yards as a punter.

▪ Quarterbacks: Jose Hernandez, Goleman; David Garcia, Braddock; Dominic Medina, Varela.

▪ Running backs: Jamaal Joseph, Goleman; Rayshawn Williams, Sunset.

▪ Wide receivers: Davin Derival, Krop; Nate Washington, Westland Hialeah; Ken Adderly, Westland Hialeah.

▪ Offensive line: Mark Pinnock, Krop; Marlon Matos, Goleman; Russell Marte, Ferguson; Carlos Cisneros, Reagan; Joshua Vanegas, Hialeah Gardens.

▪ Athletes: Marvin Machado, Hialeah Gardens; Anquone Rhodel, Coral Park; Michael Montes DeOca, Ferguson.

▪ Defensive line: Jonathan Gomez, Goleman; Adrian Davis, Sunset; Kevin Rodriguez, HML; Timothy Summons, Krop.

▪ Linebackers: Ethan Bradley, Goleman; Keelan Hines, Sunset; Marc Salazar, Braddock; Kaalen Teixeira, Varela.

▪ Defensive backs: Avari Marshall, Goleman; Antonio Ferguson, Krop; Dewrell Murdock, Krop; Jonathan Vargas, Braddock.