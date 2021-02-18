Miami-Dade High Schools

Miami Country Day and Ransom Everglades win in boys’ soccer, reach region semifinals

By Miami Herald Staff Reports

The Miami Country Day boys’ soccer team defeated Pine Crest 2-0 in a Class 3A region quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Leading 1-0 in the second half, goalkeeper Chris Capote made a huge save on a penalty kick to maintain the lead and preserve the shutout. He totaled seven saves.

As for the scoring, Enzo Lagrassa had a goal with the assist to Agustine Kohen to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead in the first half. After Capote made the big save, Victor Destri scored an insurance goal off an assist from Michael Puglise.

MCD (6-7-1) plays SLAM Saturday in a region semifinal. SLAM beat Calvary Christian 2-1. It’s a rematch of the district final that SLAM won. Earlier in the season, the Spartans beat SLAM.

*In a Class 3A region quarterfinal, Ransom Everglades shut out Keys Gate Charter 5-0. David Pulido, Danny Mendoza, Daniel Stancioff, Daniel Daley and Felipe de Cardenas each scored.

In a region semifinal on Saturday, the Raiders play Westminster Christian, which beat Marathon 6-0. This is a rematch of the district finals that Ransom won.

Photo Courtesy Coral Gables girls' soccer

Girls’ soccer

In a Class 7A region quarterfinal, Coral Gables edged South Dade 1-0 in overtime.

Sophomore Mariana Gutierrez scored the winner in the eighth minute of the first overtime. Senior keeper Chase Bagnall-Koger recorded the shutout.

District winners will meet on Friday in a region semifinal as the Cavaliers play Palmetto.

Photo Courtesy Coral Gables girls' soccer

Photo Courtesy Coral Gables girls' soccer

Baseball

Ferguson 7, South Miami 6: Johan Feliz 4 IP, 1 ER, 8 K; Emmanuel Perez 1-2, 2B, 2R, BB; Michael Mujica 1-4, 2B, R, 2RBI; Enrique Alvarez Jr. 1-3, 2B, R, BB.

Braddock 17, TERRA 0: Kader Rabgah 3-4, 2 HR, 3 Runs, 7 RBI; Manny Souffrain 2-2, HR, 2 Runs, 2 RBI, BB, SB; Jean Baldoquin 3-3, 2B, 3 Runs, RBI, BB; WP Chris Orduna 4 IP, 0 Hits, 5 K, BB.

Palmetto 15, Sunset 0: Lucas Arenado went 2-2, 1 triple, 1 run, 2 RBI; Will Silberberg 2-2, 2 RBI; Ethan Contreras 2-2, 1 double, 3 runs, 1 RBI. WP Andrew Arias (1-0).

Boca Raton-Pope John Paul II 4, Monarch 2: For Monarch, Colby Schmitz, a right-hander, allowed three runs on three hits in three innings, striking out two. Schmitz, Daniel Brennan and Garrett Clark each collected one hit.

Softball

Archbishop McCarthy 17, Cardinal Gibbons 0: AM: Isabella Chenet 2-3, 3 RBI; Taylor Brown 1-2, 4 RBI; Alyssa Confessore 2 innings pitched, 5 strikeouts.

Palmetto 10, Krop 0: Amanda Diaz went 2-2, 1 run, 1 RBI; Ana Mendieta 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Sophie Wylie 2-3, double, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Alexis Ortega 2-3, 2 RBI; WP Mel Viscaino pitched a 5 inning shutout, striking out 11.

Western 14, Chaminade 0: Meagan Ramos 3 for 4, 2 singles, 1 double, 4 RBI; Melanie Carr 3 for 4, 2 singles, 1 triple, 2 RBI.

Tennis

Girls: Palmetto 6, Lourdes 1: No.1 Nathalie Van der eis won 8-2; No.3 Mia Sorrentino 8-0; No.4 Brooke Revulta 8-2; No.5 Nicole Calmet 8-1. Doubles: No.1 Vander eis/Jett Coetzee won 8-4. No.2 Revulta/Sofia Gutierrez 8-1.

Girls: Doral Academy 7, American Heritage 0: Singles: Valeria Ray d. Grace Odom-Montbrun 8-0; Brenda Yoris d. Katelyn Gramanzini 8-0; Lauren Kettlewell d. Jacklyn Daynovsky 8-1; Cata Kettlewell d. Livia Kaufman 8-3; Patricia Palencia d. Juliette Zamora 8-0. Doubles: Lauren K./Patricia P. d. Grace O./Katelyn G. 6-1; Brenda Y./Alba Martinez d. Jacklyn D./Livia K. 6-2.

Boys: Palmetto 6, Columbus 1: Kiko Montana 2. Sebastian Munoz 3. Alessandro Munoz 4. Adriano Guarino , and 5. Colbin Campbell won in singles. Alessio Guarino and Alessandro Munoz won No.2 doubles 8-0.

Boys: Doral Academy 7, American Heritage 0: Luis Fernandez d. Daniel Naylor 8-2; Andres Rodriguez d. Elliot Starkman 8-3; Greyson Williams d. Charles Goldwyn 8-2; Peyton Williams d. Anirudh Lingaraju 8-0; Issac Guadagnino d. Nathan Debs 8-1. Doubles: Issac G./Fabio Escobar d. Daniel N./Elliot S. 6-1; Carlos Grimaldi/Juan Luquez d. Charles G./Andre Storer 6-1.

Water polo

Girls: Krop 14, Cooper City 2: Megan Shein (Krop) 6 goals; V.Chacon (CC) 1 goal; S.Muniz (CC) 1 goal.

Girls: Gulliver Prep 22, Miami Beach 1: Alissa Pascual 4 goals, 4 assists, 11 steals; Kalei Ganser 4 goals, 2 steals; Emily Miller 3 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Allison Keepax 9 blocks, 7 assists.

Boys: Cooper City 18, Krop 8: Nick Gomez (CC) 6 goal; Tyler Flowers (CC) 3 goals; Tomer Spivak (Krop) 4 goals.

Boys: St. Thomas Aquinas 15, Cypress Bay 9: Gio Franco 3 Goals, Luksa Vlasic 3 Goals, Nick Santarsiero 3 Goals, Dylan Chaimowicz 8 Saves.

Boys: Gulliver Prep 25, Miami Beach 5: JC Pompa 8 goals, 3 assist, 7 steals; Awwal Kay-Ramos 6 goals, 1 steal; Hayaat Kay-Ramos 2 goals, 4 assists, 1 steal; Jeronimo Dacharry 1 goal, 6 assists, 4 steals.

Lacrosse

Girls: Coral Reef 20, Westminster Christian 0: Claire Bodin 11 goals, 3 assists; Stefania Athanasiou shutout.

Boys: Gulliver Prep 19, Palmetto 9: Dylan Weinberg 5 goals; Alex Munoz 1 goal, 1 assist; Wesley Love 2 assists; Jonas Keusch two assists.

