Miami Country Day and Ransom Everglades win in boys’ soccer, reach region semifinals

The Miami Country Day boys’ soccer team defeated Pine Crest 2-0 in a Class 3A region quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Leading 1-0 in the second half, goalkeeper Chris Capote made a huge save on a penalty kick to maintain the lead and preserve the shutout. He totaled seven saves.

As for the scoring, Enzo Lagrassa had a goal with the assist to Agustine Kohen to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead in the first half. After Capote made the big save, Victor Destri scored an insurance goal off an assist from Michael Puglise.

MCD (6-7-1) plays SLAM Saturday in a region semifinal. SLAM beat Calvary Christian 2-1. It’s a rematch of the district final that SLAM won. Earlier in the season, the Spartans beat SLAM.

*In a Class 3A region quarterfinal, Ransom Everglades shut out Keys Gate Charter 5-0. David Pulido, Danny Mendoza, Daniel Stancioff, Daniel Daley and Felipe de Cardenas each scored.

In a region semifinal on Saturday, the Raiders play Westminster Christian, which beat Marathon 6-0. This is a rematch of the district finals that Ransom won.

Photo Courtesy Coral Gables girls' soccer

Girls’ soccer

In a Class 7A region quarterfinal, Coral Gables edged South Dade 1-0 in overtime.

Sophomore Mariana Gutierrez scored the winner in the eighth minute of the first overtime. Senior keeper Chase Bagnall-Koger recorded the shutout.

District winners will meet on Friday in a region semifinal as the Cavaliers play Palmetto.

Photo Courtesy Coral Gables girls' soccer

Photo Courtesy Coral Gables girls' soccer

Baseball

Ferguson 7, South Miami 6: Johan Feliz 4 IP, 1 ER, 8 K; Emmanuel Perez 1-2, 2B, 2R, BB; Michael Mujica 1-4, 2B, R, 2RBI; Enrique Alvarez Jr. 1-3, 2B, R, BB.

Braddock 17, TERRA 0: Kader Rabgah 3-4, 2 HR, 3 Runs, 7 RBI; Manny Souffrain 2-2, HR, 2 Runs, 2 RBI, BB, SB; Jean Baldoquin 3-3, 2B, 3 Runs, RBI, BB; WP Chris Orduna 4 IP, 0 Hits, 5 K, BB.

Palmetto 15, Sunset 0: Lucas Arenado went 2-2, 1 triple, 1 run, 2 RBI; Will Silberberg 2-2, 2 RBI; Ethan Contreras 2-2, 1 double, 3 runs, 1 RBI. WP Andrew Arias (1-0).

Boca Raton-Pope John Paul II 4, Monarch 2: For Monarch, Colby Schmitz, a right-hander, allowed three runs on three hits in three innings, striking out two. Schmitz, Daniel Brennan and Garrett Clark each collected one hit.

Softball

Archbishop McCarthy 17, Cardinal Gibbons 0: AM: Isabella Chenet 2-3, 3 RBI; Taylor Brown 1-2, 4 RBI; Alyssa Confessore 2 innings pitched, 5 strikeouts.

Palmetto 10, Krop 0: Amanda Diaz went 2-2, 1 run, 1 RBI; Ana Mendieta 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Sophie Wylie 2-3, double, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Alexis Ortega 2-3, 2 RBI; WP Mel Viscaino pitched a 5 inning shutout, striking out 11.

Western 14, Chaminade 0: Meagan Ramos 3 for 4, 2 singles, 1 double, 4 RBI; Melanie Carr 3 for 4, 2 singles, 1 triple, 2 RBI.

Tennis

Girls: Palmetto 6, Lourdes 1: No.1 Nathalie Van der eis won 8-2; No.3 Mia Sorrentino 8-0; No.4 Brooke Revulta 8-2; No.5 Nicole Calmet 8-1. Doubles: No.1 Vander eis/Jett Coetzee won 8-4. No.2 Revulta/Sofia Gutierrez 8-1.

Girls: Doral Academy 7, American Heritage 0: Singles: Valeria Ray d. Grace Odom-Montbrun 8-0; Brenda Yoris d. Katelyn Gramanzini 8-0; Lauren Kettlewell d. Jacklyn Daynovsky 8-1; Cata Kettlewell d. Livia Kaufman 8-3; Patricia Palencia d. Juliette Zamora 8-0. Doubles: Lauren K./Patricia P. d. Grace O./Katelyn G. 6-1; Brenda Y./Alba Martinez d. Jacklyn D./Livia K. 6-2.

Boys: Palmetto 6, Columbus 1: Kiko Montana 2. Sebastian Munoz 3. Alessandro Munoz 4. Adriano Guarino , and 5. Colbin Campbell won in singles. Alessio Guarino and Alessandro Munoz won No.2 doubles 8-0.

Boys: Doral Academy 7, American Heritage 0: Luis Fernandez d. Daniel Naylor 8-2; Andres Rodriguez d. Elliot Starkman 8-3; Greyson Williams d. Charles Goldwyn 8-2; Peyton Williams d. Anirudh Lingaraju 8-0; Issac Guadagnino d. Nathan Debs 8-1. Doubles: Issac G./Fabio Escobar d. Daniel N./Elliot S. 6-1; Carlos Grimaldi/Juan Luquez d. Charles G./Andre Storer 6-1.

Water polo

Girls: Krop 14, Cooper City 2: Megan Shein (Krop) 6 goals; V.Chacon (CC) 1 goal; S.Muniz (CC) 1 goal.

Girls: Gulliver Prep 22, Miami Beach 1: Alissa Pascual 4 goals, 4 assists, 11 steals; Kalei Ganser 4 goals, 2 steals; Emily Miller 3 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Allison Keepax 9 blocks, 7 assists.

Boys: Cooper City 18, Krop 8: Nick Gomez (CC) 6 goal; Tyler Flowers (CC) 3 goals; Tomer Spivak (Krop) 4 goals.

Boys: St. Thomas Aquinas 15, Cypress Bay 9: Gio Franco 3 Goals, Luksa Vlasic 3 Goals, Nick Santarsiero 3 Goals, Dylan Chaimowicz 8 Saves.

Boys: Gulliver Prep 25, Miami Beach 5: JC Pompa 8 goals, 3 assist, 7 steals; Awwal Kay-Ramos 6 goals, 1 steal; Hayaat Kay-Ramos 2 goals, 4 assists, 1 steal; Jeronimo Dacharry 1 goal, 6 assists, 4 steals.

Lacrosse

Girls: Coral Reef 20, Westminster Christian 0: Claire Bodin 11 goals, 3 assists; Stefania Athanasiou shutout.

Boys: Gulliver Prep 19, Palmetto 9: Dylan Weinberg 5 goals; Alex Munoz 1 goal, 1 assist; Wesley Love 2 assists; Jonas Keusch two assists.

All County Teams

