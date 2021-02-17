Gulliver’s Fernando Mateu leaves international banking to become state-championship coach

For a quarter-century, Madrid-born Fernando Mateu worked as an international banker in countries such as France, Italy, England, Switzerland and the Cayman Islands.

All the while, however, Mateu longed for something different. A few years ago, he traded his briefcase for a large bucket of tennis balls.

“I had to follow my passion,” said Mateu, who speaks Spanish, English, Portuguese, French and Italian. “I decided to make my dreams come true.”

Mateu, 54, became Gulliver Prep’s boys’ tennis coach in time for the 2019 season, and he led the Raiders to the Class 2A title in his first try.

Last season was canceled because of the pandemic, but Mateu and the Raiders are now back to try to repeat as champions.

Only one starter from that 2019 team — senior Eric Brook — has returned to Gulliver for 2021. Perhaps the biggest loss is the absence of sophomore Yannik Rahman, who is now home schooled and is on a 15-match win streak on the ITF Junior Circuit.

But Mateu has reloaded with Brook and sophomore Pierce Garbett at the top of his lineup.

“Eric is 6-foot-4 with a 6-8 wingspan,” Mateu said. “Imagine that guy covering the net.

“Both Eric and Pierce play an aggressive style that is almost unheard of in tennis today. They are not grinders. They are not baseliners. Their style is to move forward.”

Mateu said he teaches that style and also emphasizes doubles.

“Eric is fantastic in doubles,” Mateu said of Brook, who could end up at Clemson as a walk-on player, according to his coach. “We have at least six players who are effective in doubles.”

Even aside from Gulliver, South Florida tennis teams usually dominate at state.

Among the boys, look for Palmetto to make a strong run in Class 4A with sophomore Francisco “Kiko” Montana and junior Sebastian Munoz at the top of its lineup.

In 3A, Doral’s boys’ team is ranked first in the state and 10th nationally. Led by senior Luis Fernandez, Doral will try to go one step further than in 2018 and 2019, when the Firebirds lost in the state finals.

In 2A boys, Gulliver will get a challenge from Pine Crest, which is led by senior Jameson Corsillo, who is ranked No. 49 in the nation among college recruits. He has signed with Notre Dame.

In 1A, Boca Raton’s St. Andrew’s is the reigning state champion, but Ransom could take the crown with top juniors David Green and Sam Gelber. Senior Alexander Lake, who plays No. 3 singles for Ransom, has committed to Boston College.

In the girls’ competition, Palmetto is the two-time reigning Class 4A state champion, and the Panthers are led by senior Nathalie Van Der Reis, who has committed to Division III Middlebury College.

In 3A, Doral’s girls’ team is ranked No. 1 in the nation, thanks to a 46-match win streak that dates back to 2017. The Doral team has won two straight state titles as well as the 2019 national championship. Doral’s top player is 2020 Junior Orange Bowl champ Valeria Ray, who is just a sophomore.

The 2A state girls’ championship has remained in South Florida the past two completed seasons, with titles going to Gulliver in 2019 and American Heritage in 2018.

This year, Gulliver girls’ coach Kelly Mulligan has a pair of freshmen at the top of her lineup: Valentina Rossi and Jayden Jagolinzer.

American Heritage is led by sophomore Natalie Block, who won an individual state title as an eighth-grader in 2019. She has also won two state doubles titles.

However, Pine Crest’s girls might walk away with the title in 2021. The Panthers return their entire starting lineup from 2020. Pine Crest’s top two girls are eighth-grader Akasha Urhobo and junior Hanna Elks-Smith. Urhobo is in her third year as the Panthers’ No. 1 seed, and she is ranked the No. 3 recruit in the nation among her age group. Elks-Smith is also a state champion swimmer.

In 1A, St. Andrew is the reigning state champion, but Carrollton could be the favorites due to a pair of talented sisters: senior Jimena Menendez, who will play for NYU next season, and freshman Julietta Menendez.

Ransom will have a strong shot also, thanks to their own sisters: sophomore Sophia Miranda and freshman Victoria Miranda.

THIS AND THAT

▪ North Broward Prep’s boys, who made it to the regional finals in 2019, will compete in 2A. NBP is led by freshman Jacob Hartman, an emerging talent ranked 54th in the state among players 16 and under.

▪ American Heritage’s boys’ team, which won state most recently in 2015, is building for its future with a standout freshman, Daniel Naylor.