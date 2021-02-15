Southwest wrestling wins GMAC to end South Dade’s run; Heritage, Palmer girls’ hoops update

Southwest made history earlier in the month when it edged state powerhouse South Dade to win the GMAC wrestling championship at Coral Reef HS. The Eagles’ team victory snapped a 10-year streak of county titles for the Bucs.

They should see a lot of each other the next few weeks.

The district tournaments begin this week, and one of the Class 3A districts features Southwest and South Dade along with Columbus. What a district, hosted this season by Southwest on Saturday. That carries into regionals and then state, which is March 5-6 at Osceola Heritage Park - Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.

The Eagles will try to stop South Dade’s state championship streak of seven consecutive titles — the longest active run in the state. Southwest has 21 individual state champions all-time, but has never won a team title.

Photo Courtesy Southwest wrestling

Photo Courtesy Southwest wrestling

At GMAC, Southwest edged South Dade in the team standings 250-239 and had four individual GMAC champions, five runners-up and two more in the top four of their respective weight classes.

Senior Robert Dusendang defeated Miami Beach’s Aaron Lanster, 7-3 in the 126-pound division final. Senior Sebastian Melguizo won at 132 scoring a tech fall 19-3 over South Dade’s Gavin Balmeceda. Senior Brandon Moreno secured the 160 title beating Southridge’s Quiton Johnson 7-3, and junior Adrian Sans blanked Columbus’ Derrick Hart 4-0 in the 285 final.

The tournament was split into two days with different weight classes each day to combat the pandemic.

GMAC at Coral Reef HS: Team scores: 1. Southwest Miami 250.5; 2. South Dade 239; 3. Christopher Columbus 185; 4. Miami Southridge 117.5; 5. Miami Palmetto 108; 6. Coral Gables 85; 7. Braddock 74.5; 8. Coral Reef 61; 9. Miami Beach 59.5; 10. Miami Killian, North Miami 37; 12. Barbara Goleman 36; 13. Ferguson 34; 14. Dr. Krop 31; 15. Miami Edison 18; 16. Miami Northwestern 17.5; 17. Miami Sunset 17; 18. Homestead 14; 19. Hialeah Gardens 12; 20. Coral Park 10; 21. Miami Jackson 3; 22. Booker T Washington, Miami Norland 0.

Individual finals: 106: Christian Guzman (CC) dec. Gabriel Tellez (SWM) 11-9. 113: Adiran Morales (SD) dec. Kevin Placer (SWM) 9-4. 120: Corey Gallivan (PAL) p. Conner Hueck (MSR). 126: Robert Dusendang (SWM) dec. Aaron Lanster (MB) 7-3. 132: Sebastian Melguizo (SWM) tech. Gavin Balmeceda (SD) 19-3. 138: Alex Couto (SD) dec. Frank Lopez (BRAD) 10-6. 145: Dylan Mira (COL) p. Adrian Neco (SD). 152: Cordell White (SD) dec. Cyrus Williams (MSR) 14-9. 160: Brandon Moreno (SWM) dec. Quilton Johnson (MSR) 7-3. 170: Joshua Swan (SD) maj. Gabriel Vilchez (SWM) 17-6. 182: Creig Silimon (SD) dec. Ansel Cervantes (SWM) 3-1. 195: Sawyer Bartelt (SD) maj. Jeremiah Mauras (SWM) 11-2. 220: Christian Llauger (CR) p. Gian Rodriguez (CC). 285: Adrian Sans (SWM) dec. Derrick Hart (CC) 4-0.

Robert Burns/Burt Harris Select Duals: Deerfield Beach 33, C.W. Flanagan 6; Deerfield Beach 36, Northeast 6; Deerfield Beach 21, McArthur 18; McArthur 36, C.W. Flanagan 9; McArthur 42, Northeast 6; C.W. Flanagan 18, Northeast 3.

Titan Duals at Golden Gate HS: American Heritage placed third. Top AH wrestlers: Senior Josh Hartman (220 lbs) 6-0; Junior Jaeden Kinlock (195) 7-1; Eighth grader Armando Wisdom (126) 6-2 (losses to top ranked seniors).

Photo Courtesy Palmer Trinity girls' basketball

Girls’ basketball

In a Class 3A region quarterfinal last week Palmer Trinity beat SLAM 45-36 to reach the region semifinals.

“The SLAM regional victory was a huge win for our program,” Palmer coach George Montes said. “In spite of an off shooting night and powered by our defensive intensity, we just found a way to win the game.”

The Falcons (12-7) are young with an 8th grader, five freshmen and two sophomores.

Montes added: “This season they have been 100-percent committed to the process required to be successful, and that is why they have had success. I’m lucky to coach them.”

Palmer Trinity, a district champ, has a tall task at hand on Tuesday. The Falcons host No.1 state ranked Miami Country Day at 7 p.m. in the region semifinals. The winner faces the winner of Calvary Christian and Westminster Academy in the region finals.

3A Region Quarterfinal: Palmer Trinity 45, SLAM 36: PT: Jade Leon 19, Emily Montes 18, Annalise Lindsay 6, Angelina Deleon 2. Halftime: PT 26-16. 3-ptrs: Montes 1, Lindsay 1. Rebounds: Lindsay 13. Steals: Leon 8. Assists: Montes 4. Blocks: Montes 2.

Photo Courtesy American Heritage girls' basketball

5A Region Quarterfinal: American Heritage 68, Westwood Academy 23: AH (22-2): Syd Shaw 18 points; Joey Delancey 13 points; Taty Wyche 13 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks. WA (14-10).

Heritage, a district champ, hosts Okeechobee on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a region semifinal, and Miami Central travels to Norland with the winners meeting in the region finals.

Softball

Palmer Trinity 13, LaSalle 3: A seven-run first and four-run second keyed the victory. Winning pitcher Emme Fundora (1-0) struck out seven. Hannah Baron had three RBI. Angie Lambrou collected the winning RBI.

Girls’ tennis

Calvary Christian 7, WPB-Kings Academy 0: Kali Cafaro, Bella Forcella, Sophia Quintanilla, Anaya Edmead, and Brianna Tully won in singles and doubles. Player of the Match: Brianna Tully dropped only two games in her singles win and one game in the doubles victory.

Boys’ lacrosse

Gulliver Prep 24, Coral Shore 0: Tanner Jenkins 3 goals, 2 assists; Kyle Goldberg 4 goals, 2 assists; Carson Haggard 1goal, 2 assists.

