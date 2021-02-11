Cardinal Gibbons, Palmetto, West Broward win district titles in girls’ soccer; plus more results

West Broward High School girls’ soccer is having a solid season which includes an upset victory over Dr. Krop 3-0 in a Class 7A district final last week.

Senior leader Kayla Master scored as did freshmen Melannie Sanchez and Isabella Rychel. Senior Daniela Alicea and sophomore Isabella Gonzalez added assists. Senior goalkeeper Sydney Bellamy recorded the shutout.

The Bobcats also scored wins over Flanagan (6-1-1) and a previously unbeaten Coral Glades team en route to the regionals.

“The girls are pretty excited,” said West Broward third-year coach Fred Wilde Jr. “They played the role as underdogs the other night [against Krop], and it was their best game of the season. I’m looking forward to Tuesday’s game.”

West Broward (7-2-2) will host the region quarterfinals against Naples-Gulf Coast on Tuesday. Dr. Krop (9-2) will travel to district champ Cypress Bay. Winners will meet in the region semifinals.

Master, a two-year starter at forward, is leading the Bobcats offense this season with 12 goals and an assist in seven games. She missed some due to injury. Bellamy, who signed with NCAA Division I Southern University, anchors the defense, allowing just five goals in eight games. Central defender Gabriella Garcia is also having a good season.

Wilde coached at Barbara Goleman from 1995-2002 and helped guide the Gators girls to their first district title in 2002. He was an assistant coach for the boys’ team at Cooper City in the 2015-16 season where the Cowboys also won districts. His father, Fred, started the first soccer program in Broward, coaching the boys’ team at Miramar High School.

Last season, Dr. Krop edged the Bobcats in the district finals on PKs. West Broward then beat Coral Gables 4-1 in the region quarterfinals, before the season came to a close against Coral Reef.

Photo Courtesy Cardinal Gibbons High School girls' soccer

Cardinal Gibbons 3, American Heritage 1: In a much anticipated Class 4A district final on Tuesday, the Chiefs won their fifth consecutive district title, 13th overall.

Juliana Torres, Sydney Polivka and Madi Rivard scored, and Samantha Fuini and Madi Rivard each had an assist.

Gibbons (7-2-1) and Heritage (6-2) advance to the region quarterfinals and could meet again in the region semifinal like last season, which Gibbons won en route to the state finals.

“The district title is something we don’t take for granted; it’s a big deal for us,” said Gibbons coach Margo Flack. “Obviously having Heritage on the other side of the field is even bigger. That’s a tough game; they’re a good team. So we take pride in it, and now we are ready to get back to work for the region quarterfinal.”

Gibbons will host Jensen Beach in a regional quarterfinal on Tuesday. Heritage will travel to district champ North Broward Prep.

Photo Courtesy Palmetto High School girls' soccer

Palmetto 6, South Dade 1: In Class 7A, the Panthers (7-2-1) won their first district title in six years.

Sophomore Jasyn Altchek scored three times, and senior captain Isabella Stouffle, junior Hanna Adams and freshman Catherine Green also scored.

Altchek and Green lead the team in scoring.

“They’re working hard, and we’re playing with nine freshmen competing -- five of them start,” said first-year Palmetto coach Alex Castro, who is a long-time coach with Pinecrest Premier. “When we played South Dade at the beginning of the season, we tied them at 1-1. As the season progressed we just kept getting better and better and then beat them 6-1.”

Freshman goalkeeper Sami Anes has allowed just three goals this season, and senior Esmeralda Moran helps anchor a solid defense.

Palmetto hosts Miami High on Tuesday in a region quarterfinal. South Dade travels to district champ Coral Gables. The winners meet in a region semifinal.

Boys’ basketball

District Semifinal: Palmer Trinity 59, Everglades Prep Academy 23: PT (15-5): Waldman 15, Robertson III 10, D.Fumagalli 10, Friedland 8, McCray 8. EP (11-5): Perez 10, Cruz 6, Acosta 5, Delatorre 2. HT: PT 23-7. 3-ptrs: Robertson III 3, Friedland 2, Perez 2, Cruz 2, Acosta, Waldman. Rebounds: Waldman 7, D.Fumagalli 6, Friedland 4, A.Fumagalli 4. Steals: Waldman 3, D.Fumagalli 2. Assists: Waldman 7, McCray 4, Friedland 3.

District Quarterfinal: Palmer Trinity 63, Palm Glades Prep 25: PT (14-5): Robertson III 15, Friedland 13, Waldman 11, McCray 8, Pottinger 8. PG (1-12): Fox 11, Hunter 6, Ortiz 3. HT: PT 40-8. 3-ptrs: Robertson III 4, Pottinger 2, Hunter 2, Friedland. Rebounds: Waldman 5, Fumagalli 4, Friedland 4. Steals: Friedland 2, Robertson III 2, Lopez 2. Assists: Waldman 5, Robertson III 4, Friedland 4, McCray 3.

District Quarterfinal: Krop 64, Hialeah Gardens 57: Alejandro Carpidis 18 points, 2 blocks, 2 steals; Jamar Valeriste 11 points; 13 rebounds.

District Quarterfinal: Everglades 72, Marathon 41: Angelo Delatorre 28 points; Jonathan Acosta 26 pts, 9 assists.

Girls’ tennis

Gulliver 7, North Broward Prep 0: Winners: No.1 Valentina Rossi 8-1; No.2 Jayden Jagolinzer 8-1; No.3 MIa Suarez 8-2. No.4 Lia Fletcher 8-0; No.5 Tori Hagenlocker 8-2. Gulliver 2-0.

Gulliver Prep 4, Lourdes 3: Winners: No.1 Valentina Rossi GP 8-6; No.4 Lia Fletcher GP 8-1; No.5 Tory Hagenlocker 8-3; No.2 Doubles Mia Suarez/Fletcher GP 6-0.

Carrollton 5, Miami Country Day 2: Winners: No.1 Jimena Menendez CARR 8-0; No.2 Julietta Menendez CARR 8-0; No.4 Jazel Mangones CARR 8-4.

Palmetto 5, TERRA 2: Nathalie Van dereis d. Brooke Dugarte 8-0; Brooke Revulta d. Isabel Smerling 8-0; Carly Stokes d. Lauren Pedroso 8-1; Nicole Calmet d. Gianna Machado 8-0. No.2 Doubles: Revulta/Calmet won 8-2. Palm 1-0.

Boys’ tennis

Palmetto 6, TERRA 1: Francisco Montana d. Carlos Ramirez 8-3; Sebastian Munoz d. Jonathan Claro 8-0; Alessandro Munoz d. Mateo Martinez; Adriano Guarino d. Bryce Wires 8-0; Colbin Campbell d. Fermin Dearrequi 8-0. No.2 Doubles: Alessio Guarino and Alessandro Munoz won 8-0. Palm 1-0.

Girls’ water polo

Gulliver Prep 19, Miami Country Day 5: Alissa Pascual 7 goals, 3 assists, 6 steals; Gaby Montalvo 7 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Emily Miller 2 goals, 4 assist, 2 steals. GP 1-0.

Boys’ water polo

Belen Jesuit 27, Mater Lakes 2: Carlos Veccio 8 goals, Dylan Veccio 5, Adolfo Valencia 3, Jack Costello 3, Alessandro Dimarzo 2, Jean Carlos Franco 1, Luis González 1, Antonio Franco 1, Alejandro Sánchez 1, Raúl Rodríguez 1, Héctor Santaella 1.

Gulliver Prep 15, Miami Country Day 3: Bailey Quintero 3 goals, 1 assist, 3 steals; J.C. Pompa 2 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals; Gabe Lewis-Keister 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 steals. GP 1-0.

