Brazil-born senior and her family have deep roots in water polo, dating to 1960s Olympics

When Alissa Pinciroli Pascual was 11 years old, a teacher in her native Brazil believed she might have attention deficit disorder because of a lack of focus in school.

But, upon the advice of one of her father’s colleagues, Pascual changed schools and ultimately landed, one year later, at Miami’s Gulliver Prep.

That’s when Pascual got serious about water polo, and the sport that took her grandfather, Pedro Pinciroli, to two Olympic Games (1964, 1968) and her mother, Cristiana Pinciroli, to the professional ranks in Italy turned out to be the solution to Alissa’s focus issues.

“When she practices water polo, she releases energy, and she is then able to focus much more,” Cristiana said. “She does not have ADD. She just needed a new school with a different methodology.”

As it turns out, Pascual needs to move to learn. Every 45 minutes or so, she gets up, even if it’s just to get a drink of water.

Gulliver has accommodated Pascual, and the results have been incredible. Pascual, now an 18-year-old senior, has used her movement methodology to earn a 3.91 GPA (5.48 weighted).

Pascual, whose grandmother, Olga Pinciroli, was the technical director for Brazil’s women’s water polo national team from 1989 to 2003, is also moving on up in athletics. In November, she signed scholarship papers to compete in water polo for Stanford University, where she plans to study biological engineering, human biology or psychology.

Stanford, led by USA Water Polo Hall of Fame coach John Tanner, is the reigning national champion. The Cardinal have won seven national titles since 2002, making the championship game in each of the past 10 years.

“I wanted to go to a California school to raise my level,” said Pascual, who chose Stanford over Southern Cal.

Pascual will be the only Floridian on the Stanford roster next season, which is an indication of the uniqueness of her feat.

Gulliver coach Carroll Vaughan said Pascual is a “natural athlete”.

Pascual, a 5-9, 140-pounder, has tried soccer, snow skiing and other sports, but she felt most at home in the water.

Perhaps that’s because her dad, Luis, is an avid kitesurfer.

“The ocean is his gym,” Cristiana said of her husband.

Pascual, who is the oldest of three daughters, grew up vacationing with her family three hours from their home in Sao Paulo at a beach called Ilha Bela, which means beautiful island in Portuguese.

“She would go spearfishing with [Luis],” Cristiana said. “Alissa would even catch octopus.”

Much like an octopus, Pascual is a handful, at least when it comes to water polo. She has been a starter since her freshman year, and she made the most recent All-Dade first team, posting 136 goals and 111 steals in 2019.

“Alissa reads the game well,” Vaughan said. “She anticipates changes of possession, and she is very quick with a counterattack. She also has a strong shot with a lot of speed.”

Pascual has made first-team All-Dade twice as a relay swimmer, and she represented Brazil in water polo at an Under-17 world championships in Trinidad and Tobago and at a U-19 world championships in Portugal.

And, whether it’s her athletics or her academics, movement is key.

“When I watch her play water polo, she innovates,” Cristiana said. “She knows how to get around her opponent. It’s like she is dancing with the ball.”