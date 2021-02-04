Dr. Krop student athlete playing two sports this post-season, plus more playoff results

Mai-Lisa Atis had a very busy Wednesday.

In the afternoon, she scored four goals for the Krop girls’ soccer team in its district semifinal victory over Hialeah Gardens. In the evening, she scored 12 points to help the Krop girls’ basketball team beat Hialeah Gardens in another district semifinal.

Friday will be busier and tougher. Krop soccer plays West Broward at 6 p.m. in the district finals at Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines. Krop basketball plays 7:30 p.m. in the district finals at Everglades in nearby Miramar.

Atis, a junior, will start with soccer and then hustle to join the basketball team. Logistics will help Friday, both being in west Broward, and the Krop coaches work together for their multi-talented athletes, like Atis, who is an Honor’s student with a 4.3 GPA.

Krop girls’ basketball coach Ray Thompson said: “Her number one sports is soccer; so if there is a time when we play [simultaneously], soccer comes first.”

Atis was also on the Krop bowling team in the Fall. The Lightning finished third at GMAC and advanced to Tri-County. Atis plans on playing flag football and softball in the Spring.

Kirra Magana, who graduated in 2020, achieved that last year for Krop, competing in five varsity sports. She inspired Atis to do the same this school year.

Krop second-year girls’ soccer coach Moe Vanish said: “[Atis] is a very serious girl, who loves to practice, loves to compete, and she is an amazing athlete. She also has a great demeanor about her.”

Thompson added: “She’s a wonderful basketball player, one of our guards, which helps a lot. She is poised on the floor, and her conditioning from soccer is a plus.”

Atis’s freshman sister, Sagine, is another good athlete, who is currently playing basketball and soccer, like her older sibling. She is a starter on the soccer team and comes off the bench in basketball.

“We don’t have the numbers [of kids] like other schools,” said Thompson, who is in his 21st season at Krop. “So we try to utilize our best athletes in more than one sport. We [teams] try to help each other, and we may it work for the athlete.”

Vanish continued: “I’m a team player [as a coach], and this is one of the last opportunities these kids may have to compete in [several] sports like that. I want to say “Yes” as much as I can.”

Atis, who plays club soccer for Sunrise with players from American Heritage, hails from quite the athletic/academic family. Her older sister, Bernadette, a 2018 Krop graduate, is running track at Lincoln University in Missouri. Her older brother, Sebastien, a 2019 Krop grad, played soccer for the Lightning and competes for the UCF club soccer team in Orlando.

Girls’ Soccer: Krop 9, Hialeah Gardens 0 (District SF): Mai-Lisa Atis 4 goals, Sagine Atis 2 goals, Chloe Pomeranc 1 goal, Alexis DeAngelis 1 goal, Augustina Premoli 1 goal.

Girls’ Basketball: Krop 78, Hialeah Gardens 11 (District SF): Lindsey Weingard 31 points, 14 rebounds, 6 steals; Lauryn Hornstein 31 points, 10 steals, 6 assists; Mai-Lisa Atis 12 points.

More girls’ soccer

Cardinal Gibbons 3, Somerset 0 (District SF): Heather Astle, Deborah Bien-Aime and Samantha Fuini each scored, and Sydney Polivka and Juliana Torres each had an assist in the 4A district semifinal win.

Keeper Alexis DeVeaux recorded the shutout as the Chiefs advance to the district finals and also qualify for the region quarterfinals.

Gibbons (6-2-1) with Coach Margo Flack were state runners-up the past two seasons. American Heritage won state five times (including 2019) and reached the state finals seven times in nine seasons under the direction of Coach Cindy Marcial.

Last season Cardinal Gibbons and American Heritage were paired in the same classification and district. Gibbons eliminated Heritage in the region semifinals.

The Chiefs and Patriots play Tuesday for the district title and are on a pace for another region semifinal showdown.

Pines Charter 8, Alonzo Mourning 0 (District SF): The Jaguars advanced to the district finals and qualified for the region quarterfinals.

Alexa Robles 2 goals; Francesca Brito 1 goal, 1 assist; Mariana Ardila 1 goal, 1 assist; Jada Cabrera 1 goal; Riley Ahearn 1 goal; Andrea Calderon 1 goal; Kristen Brown 1 goal; Gkp Lyah Guzman shutout.

PC (6-3) will play Archbishop McCarthy in the district finals on Monday, and that may be the region semifinal match-up as well.

More girls’ basketball

Miami Killian 48, TERRA 40 (District Finals): Junior guard Laniyah Leon made a key basket late in the game to help the Cougars (9-5) clinch their second consecutive district title.

Junior guard Jada Beneby scored 18 points with six rebounds, and senior forward Khaliyah Simms totaled 12 points and a game-high 20 rebounds. Junior center Amari Batiste excelled on defense.

American Heritage 62, Boyd Anderson 38 (District SF): The Patriots (18-2) were led by Sydney Shaw with 37 points, five assists, five steals.

Leah Wyche added 16 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks. The Cobras finished 9-7. Heritage will play Northeast at 7 p.m. Friday for the district championship.

St. Brendan 45, Coral Shores 42 (District SF): STB: Castro 12, Montoya 12, I. Gonzalez 7, Piedra 6, Toro 6, Escobar 2. CS: Valenzuela 14, Rodriguez 11, Dobson 7, Reinoso 6, Bonilla-Moreno 2, Mendezi 2. 3-ptrs: Piedra 2, Reinoso 2, Castro, Valenzuela. Halftime: CS 20-18.

Boys’ soccer

Ransom Everglades 4, Palmer Trinity 0 (District SF): The Raiders advanced to the district finals and qualified for the region quarterfinals.

Boys’ basketball

Palmer Trinity 52, Key West 26: PT (12-5): Waldman 20, D.Fumagalli 11, Robertson III 10. KW (5-10): Hunter 9, Ethan 8. HT: PT 31-10. Three-pointers: Waldman 2, Robertson III 2, Hunter 2, Hunter. Rebounds: D.Fumagalli 6, Waldman 5. Steals: Waldman 6, Friedland 5. Assists: Waldman 7.

St. Brendan 72, Pinecrest Prep 30: SB: Varela 14, Alvarez 13, Navarro 13, Gutierrez 12, Alicea 8, Erice 4, Pulles 3, Diaz 2, de Leon 2, Kettle 1. PP: Bastidas 13, Chirino 8, Alvarez 6, Monzon 2, John 1. 3-ptrs: Alvarez 3, Navarro 3, Gutierrez 2, Varela 2, Pulles 1.

Ransom Everglades 76, Everglades Prep 57.

Boys’ water polo

Belen Jesuit 32, Columbus 0: Carlos Veccio 10 goals, Dylan Veccio 6, Adolfo Valencia 6, Jack Costello 4, Antonio Franco 2, David Gonzalez 1, John Paul Chiaponne 1, Nelson de Leon 1, Héctor Meruello 1.

Photo Courtesy Belen Jesuit water polo

Wrestling

Mater Lakes Academy: Senior Arnaldo Alvarez pinned the Southwest starter at 152 pounds as well as Columbus’s starter and wrestlers from other Miami teams. His only Miami loss is to powerhouse South Dade.

