Columbus wrestles on football field; Doral seniors honored; BCAA tournament starts

The Columbus wrestling team defeated Cooper City 67-3 in the Explorers annual Under the Stars Wrestling Classic Tuesday on the school’s football field.

Earning first period pins for Columbus were last year’s state runner-up Christian Guzman at 106 pounds in 24 seconds and state qualifier Gian Rodriguez at 220 pounds in 40 seconds.

This marks the fifth year Columbus wrestling hosted a team outside on its football field.

Last year Columbus defeated Cypress Bay at the event.

Columbus assistant wrestling coach Jacob Grant said: “This event gives the wrestlers a unique experience in a different setting.”

Doral Academy Senior Night

On Senior Night, Doral Academy wrestling defeated visiting Coral Reef 41-24.

Firebirds seniors Roger Arocha (state placer), Omar Corrales (state qualifier) and D’Angelo Romero were honored. Arocha (100 wins) and Corrales (131 wins) were also recognized for achieving 100 high school career wins.

More Wrestling

BCAA: The Broward County Wrestling Championships began Thursday at Cardinal Gibbons High School with the South County Qualifier. The North County Qualifier is Friday at Coral Springs High School.

The main event with qualifiers from North and South will meet Saturday also at Coral Springs High School. Cardinal Gibbons, Cypress Bay and St. Thomas Aquinas are the favorites to win the team title.

Mater Lakes Academy: Junior Azakin Sejour is one of the top 138-pound wrestlers in Miami-Dade County behind South Dade (his only county loss). He is a returning state qualifier and ranked Top 10 in Florida.

Somerset: Senior Skyler Caban at 132 pounds was 3-0 with a clutch pin in the FHSAA State Dual finals to help secure a team state title last week. Eighth-grader Christian Fretwell at 106 was 3-0 with three pins during the State Dual Championships.

Columbus wins GMAC semifinal

In a Platinum Bracket semifinal of the GMAC Tournament, the Columbus boys’ basketball team came-from-behind to defeat visiting Norland 58-53 on Wednesday.

The Explorers erased an eight-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and stepped up their defensive effort to hold off Norland. RJ Luis led all scorers with 23 points, and Hubertas Pivorius made four 3-pointers, including three down the stretch. He finished with 14 points, and Malik Abdullahi totaled 14 rebounds.

Cameron Johnson scored 20 for Norland, which led 27-24 at the half.

Girls’ basketball

Killian 61, Southridge 24: Top players: Jada Beneby 25 pts; Khaliyah simms 17 pts; Laniyah Leon 9 pts.

Boys’ soccer

Miami Country Day 8, Sagemont 0: Gkps Chris Capote and Oliver Shiff combined on a shutout; Agustin Kohen 2 goals, 1 assist; Alejandro Rodriguez 1 goal, 1 assist; Stefano Dumas 1 goal; Enzo Lagrasse 1 goal; Luca de Heusch 1 goal; Lucas Hansen 1 goal; Victor Destri 1 goal; Michael Puglise 1 assist; Chris Capote 1 assist. MCD 3-6-1.

St. Brendan 5, Southwest 1: Alex Rodriguez 3 goals; Heroshi Araii 1 goal, 2 assists; Roberto Corbisiero 1 goal; Danny Reyes 1 assist; Lucio Migneco 1 assist. St.B 6-0-1.

Girls’ soccer

TERRA 2, Ferguson 0: Natalie Galvin 1 goal; Dani Stanfield 1 goal; Megan Garriga 1 assist; Alexandra Ortega 1 assist; Gkp Ayla Ramos six saves, shutout.

St. Brendan 2, Key West 2: StB: Krislyn Dennis 1 goal; Kaitlin Micali 1 goal. StB 7-5-2.

LaSalle 3, Divine Savior 0: Sabrina Sousa 1 goal; Nikita Marino 1 goal; Anya Asher 1 goal; Deanna Prieto 2 assists. LAS 6-6-2.

Boys’ water polo

Belen Jesuit 28, Miami Beach 1: Dylan Veccio 6 goals; Carlos Veccio 4; Zachary Callejas 4; Alejandro Sanchez 3; Andre de Leon 2; Nelson de Leon 2; John Paul Chiappone 1; Raul Rodriguez 1; Luis Gonzalez 1; David Gonzalez 1; Christian Fox 1; Antonio Franco 1; Jack Costello 1; Bryan Welgarz (game man).

