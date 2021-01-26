Top seniors from Broward, Miami Dade, Palm Beach counties in Tru Sports football game

The 12th Annual Tru Sports Foundation Private/Public All Star High School Football Game, which has established a tradition of exciting plays and dramatic finishes, is set once again.

The contest, pitting the best private school seniors from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties against the public school all stars, will kick off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Monsignor Pace High School in Miami.

Last year’s game saw another tight finish as the private stars scored a touchdown with 2:03 left in the game on a 25-yard scoring run by Melvin Glenn to edge the public team 25-20 and trim their deficit in the series to 6-5. It also marked the ninth time in the series the game’s outcome was determined on the final possession.

“We are extremely excited to host an all-star game that not only allows players, parents and fans alike the opportunity to experience an action-packed and competitive contest between some of the top ranked schools, but [also] incorporates time in the schedule for athletes to go out and make a difference in the lives of others,” said Mario Smith, executive director of the TRU Sports Foundation and the head coach at TRU Prep Academy.

“We have worked hard to make this a truly community-wide event and looking forward to another great contest and hopefully another great finish.”

Flanagan assistant head coach Dave Simmons, who coached the private team the past two years, will cross over to the other side and lead the public squad. Dade Christian head coach George Stubbs will guide the private team.

South Florida is a hotbed of high school football talent, attracting college recruits nationally.

Tickets are just $10.

Boys’ Basketball

Palmer Trinity 43, Ransom Everglades 40: PT (9-5): Waldman 16, McCray 10, D. Fumagalli 6. RE (13-7): Ortiz 19, Marcus 6, Ribeiro 6. Halftime: 16-16. 3-ptrs: Ortiz 3, Ribeiro 2, Marcus, Rothstein, Waldman, Robertson III. Rebounds: Waldman 8, Robertson III 6. Steals: Waldman, Robertson III. Assists: Waldman 3, McCray 3.

Sunshine State: Broward vs. Dade Challenge: Cardinal Gibbons 57, Miami Country Day 56. CG (14-3), MCD (5-8).

Girls’ Basketball

Southwest 47, Gulliver 38: Southwest out scored Gulliver 19-3 in the final quarter for the come-from-behind victory. Cameron Araujo 25 pts, Sophia Jimenez 10, Valeria Castro 8, Rosio Cordoba 2, Dahively Ortiz 2.

Killian 49, Coral Gables 29: Jada Beneby 25 pts, 8 stls; Rachel Oursler 8 pts’ Khaliyah Simms 8 pts, 9 rebs.

Senior/Parent Night: Cardinal Gibbons 69, iMater 17: CG (11-4), iM (3-8).

Boys’ soccer

St. Brendan 5, Somerset Silver Palms 0: Nicholas Kanarek 2 goals; Augustin Stacey 1 goal; Alex Rodriguez 1 goal, 1 assist; Danny Reyes 2 assists; Felipe Rodriguez 1 goal (PK). St. Brendan 5-0-1.

Girls’ soccer

TERRA 1, Coral Gables 0: Gabriela Delafe 1 goal; Natalie Galvin 1 assist; Gkp Ayla Ramos six saves, shutout.

Cardinal Gibbons 3, Archbishop McCarthy 0: Erin Pawelczyk 2 goals; Sydney Polivka 1 goal, 1 assist; Juli Torres 1 assist; Heather Astle 1 assist. CG 4-2-1.

Wrestling

Mater Lakes Academy: Achilles Rocha, an eighth grader at 170 pounds is on a 12-match win streak. His only county loss was to a state champion senior from South Dade (lost 9-6). He defeated all other Miami opponents including wrestlers from Southwest, Columbus, Westminster Christian, Belen, Key West, Mater, etc. He is ranked top six in Florida.

American Heritage 42, South Broward 12. American Heritage 41, Miramar 36: Top Wrestlers: AH: Josh Hartman (220) moved up to heavyweight and won by pin; Jaeden Kinlock (195); Eighth grader Armando Wisdom (126) 1 pin / 1 tech fall.

