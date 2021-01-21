South Florida teams head to Kissimmee looking for State Wrestling Duals titles

The FHSAA Wrestling State Duals, hosted by Osceola High School, are Friday and Saturday at Osceola Heritage Park - Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.

On Friday in 1A, Cardinal Gibbons faces Somerset.

In 2A, Southridge against Heritage.

In 3A, South Dade versus Cypress Bay.

The semifinals and finals are Saturday.

Last week to qualify, Cardinal Gibbons beat American Heritage-Delray and Jensen Beach. Somerset beat Key West and Westminster Christian.

Southridge beat Archbishop McCarthy and St. Thomas Aquinas.

Cypress Bay beat Western. South Dade beat Southwest and Goleman.

Some top area wrestlers at state duals include: 3A: Cypress Bay: Connor Ivory (137). Erik Rodriguez (151). Jared Campbell (220). South Dade: Luis Acevedo (105). Adrian Morales (112). Misha Arbos (125). Alex Couto (137). Adrian Neco (144). Cordell White (151). Jadiel Silverio (160). Joshua Swan (170). Sawyer Bartelt (181). Creig Silimon (194).

2A: Southridge: Conner Hueck (120). Cyrus Williams (151). Quilton Johnson (160). Dedric Marshall (220).

1A: Cardinal Gibbons: Peyton Vargas (105). Nicholas Yancey (112). Diego Peralta (131). Tyler Cabral (137). Danil Korochenskiy (160). Jertavis Black (285). Somerset: Christian Fretwell (105). Elvis Solis (120). Skyler Caban (131). Chase Gillis (137). Bas Diaz (145). Darian Estevez (152). Sean Concepcion (181). Matthew Jimenez (285).

Track

Track standouts Alyssa Jones, Somiyah Braggs, Meara Rasul and Cynteria James competed in the Virginia Showcase on Sunday in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Running for South Dade Express, they teamed to win the girls’ 4x200 relay in the High School Invitational Division with a time of 1-minute 37.41 seconds, thus recording a new U.S. No. 1 time.

Jones also won in the girls’ high jump at 5-feet 8 inches. Teammate Brandon Pottinger won the boys’ high jump at 6-feet 10 inches.

During the high school season, Jones, Braggs and James compete for the Southridge High School track team, and Rasul is a member of the Coral Reef High School track team. Pottinger is a member of the Palmer Trinity track team.

More Wrestling

Mater Lakes Academy: Senior Carolyna Bellon, the girls’ 128-pound state champion in 2020, is ranked No. 1 in Florida again and No. 25 nationally.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Miami Springs 9, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0: Latyfath Ubeda 3 goals, 2 assists; Rebecca Baldeomar 3 goals, 2 assists; Jade Jagessar, 1 goal; Wanda Garciadeleon 1 goal. Miami Springs (5-2),

Krop 2, Coral Reef 1: Jacqueline Lew 1 goal, Mai-Lisa Atis 1 goal. Krop (8-1).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Southwest 72, Braddock 64: Braddock pulled within three, 64-61, with 1:31 remaining, but Carlos Taveras scored six points in the final 1:10 to seal the win.

SW (13-1): Carlos Taveras 20 pts, Adrian Cruz 19, Gabriel Gonzalez 12, Jose Vargas 11, John Mayora 6, Joel Aloma 4. Brd (9-5): Oscar Sanchez 19 pts, Sebastian Paz 12, Khalil Bensallam 9, Manuel Gonzalez 8, Keanu Torres 6, Leonardo Perez 5, Allen Sanchez 3, John-Marcos Gonzalez 2.

