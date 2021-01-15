Fraticelli scores twice as unbeaten Krop boys’ soccer team reaches GMAC final

Alessandro Fraticelli scored twice, and goalkeepers Luis Hipten and Sebastian Poveda combined on the shutout as the Krop boys’ soccer team handed visiting Palmetto its first loss of the season with 4-0 victory in the GMAC semifinals on Wednesday.

Fraticelli scored in the first half to give the unbeaten Lightning (5-0) a 1-0 advantage. In the second half, Krop pulled away with goals by Moi Jena, Fraticelli and Aaron Guzman. Davin Derival added an assist.

Davin Derival plays football and soccer for Dr. Krop High School.

Jeremy Nichols excelled on defense to help key the shutout. Krop, ranked 19th nationally, also beat Columbus and Jackson previously in the tournament.

Krop will host Miami Beach (7-0-3) in the final on Friday.

In the girls’ semifinal, TERRA edged Krop 1-1 (4-3 on PKs). Mai-lisa Atis scored the lone goal for the Lightning (7-1) in regulation.

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Carrollton 3, Palmer Trinity 1: GKP Margarita Miyares five saves; Lexi Molina 1 goal, 1 assist; Sophia Sondon 1 goal; Jaqueline Reed 1 goal; Victoria Quimper 1 assist, Paulina Boudet 1 assist. CARR 6-0-2.

American Heritage 2, Gulliver 1: Savannah Hydes 1 goal, 1 assist; Romi Witek 1 goal; Mia Young 1 assist. AH 2-1.

Pines Charter 8, Hallandale 0: Francesca Brito 3 goals, 1 assist; Jolie Benavides 2 goals; Jada Cabrera 1 goal; Isabella Simko 1 goal; Riley Ahearn 1 goal; Andrea Calderon 1 assist; Natali Brito 1 assist; Tiffany Murillo 1 assist; Katelyn Fernandez 1 assist; Kristen Brown 1 assist. PC 3-2

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Southwest 89, Miami Beach 57: SW (11-1, 4-1 district): Gabriel Gonzalez 29 pts, Joel Aloma 18, Adrian Cruz 18, Carlos Taveras 10, Jose Vargas 10, John Mayora 4. MB: Lucas Gibb 13, Adam Squire 10, Jaylen Coats 10, Elijah Massenburg 6, Crispin Velardi 6, Cedric Jenkins 5, Jerry Johnson 3, Jovahn Saint-vill 2, Max Gotlin 2.

Cardinal Gibbons 91, Coral Springs Charter 40: CG (10-2), CSC (0-5).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Miami High 39, Lourdes 32: Trailing-23-14-at halftime, the Stingarees out scored Lourdes 25-9 in the second half for the come-from-behind win. Kiara Cruz 16 pts (five 3-pointers), 5 stls; Danajah Peterson 11 pts, 8 rebs; Janay Quinn 8 asts, 4 stls; Naire Lucas 6 pts. MH 6-5.

Miami Killian 48, Terra 24: For Killian, Khaliyah Simms 21 pts, 12 rebs; Jada Beneby 12 pts, 5 stls, 4 asts.

Cardinal Gibbons 65, Coral Springs Charter 17: CG (9-2), CSC (1-3).

WRESTLING: Cardinal Gibbons 33, Delray Beach 26. Cardinal Gibbons 38, Jensen Beach 34.

