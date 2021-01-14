Four top girls’ soccer programs in Broward join forces for Coaches vs. Cancer event

Four top girls’ soccer programs in Broward County joined forces on Wednesday for a tremendous day of soccer with an even bigger cause.

Cardinal Gibbons hosted the eighth annual Coaches vs. Cancer Girls’ Soccer Event. That event also featured Cypress Bay, Douglas and North Broward Prep.

“It’s the event I look forward to each year, and the other coaches look forward to it, too, seeing four quality teams competing against each other and coming together for a special cause like this,” said Cardinal Gibbons girls’ soccer coach Margo Flack.

“What’s even more special is for the players to take the lead on this, and they do, bringing in the donations. They look forward to it just as much as we [coaches] do.”

Each year the event rotates at one of the four school’s home field. Donations are collected for an area hospital.

A Coral Springs family, whose 13-year-old daughter, Emma Sorensen, lost her battle to cancer last year, was honored in her memory at the event. Emma’s parents, Mike and Kelley, and her brother, Michael, chose Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital to receive this year’s donations.

On the field, Cypress Bay edged Cardinal Gibbons 1-0, and North Broward Prep beat Douglas 2-0.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Braddock 72, Coral Reef 67: BRD (7-4): Santos 19, Sanchez 18, Torres 15, Paz 12, Bensallam 3, Williams 3, Morell 2. CR: Chung 17, Mirabel 16, Bostick 9, Cooper 8, Castro 7, Hidalgo 3, Sealy 3, Dean 2, Duro 2. 3’s: Paz 3, Torres 3, Sanchez 2, Williams 1. Rbds: Santos 14, Gonzalez 9. Asts: Torres 6, Paz 5, Santos 3. Stls: Paz 4, Santos 2. Half: CR 34-30.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Miami High 67, School House Prep 62: Janay Quinn 17 pts, 8 asts; Danajah Peterson 14 pts, 6 rbds; KiaraCruz 11 pts, 5 asts.

WRESTLING: American Heritage 56, South Plantation 30. West Broward 48, American Heritage 36: Top performers for AH: Isaac Jacobs (128), Alexander Wisdom (134), Chloe Anzalone (147), and Jayden Kinlock (195) wins by pin.

BOYS’ SOCCER: GMAC Gold Bracket Semifinal: Miami Beach 1, MAST 0: Giovanni Sanna-Lenzi 1 goal; Gianlucca Calabrese 1 assist; GKP Sebastian Viera-Cal shutout. MB 7-0-3.

MORE GIRLS’ SOCCER: Carrollton 2, Westminster Christian 0: GKP Margarita Miyares 11 saves, shutout; Catalina Quimper 2 goals; Lexi Molina 1 assist. CARR 5-0-2.

TUESDAY: Cardinal Gibbons 5, LaSalle 1: Macy Berg 1 goal, 2 assists; Sydney Polivka 1 goal, 1 assist; Erin Pawelczyk 2 goals; Deborah Bien-Aime 1 goal. CG 3-1.

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone (jvarsallone@miamiherald.com)

Submit varsity game results

For high schools in Broward and Miami Dade counties, if you have varsity game results for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com. Varsity only.

All-County varsity forms

A link for All-County ballots were emailed to athletic directors. Varsity coaches and athletic directors, if you still need an All-County link/ballot for Fall sports, email jvarsallone@miamiherald.com. Deadline to submit selections is Jan. 22.

Recognizing varsity athletes who did not compete due to Covid

We will be doing a feature that will coincide with our All-County Teams to recognize those varsity athletes who might have otherwise been contenders for All-County but were not able to play because of COVID-19 concerns or if their teams opted out of playing. A link was sent to athletic directors for that purpose. Varsity coaches and athletic directors, if you still need a link/form for Fall sports, email jvarsallone@miamiherald.com. Deadline to submit that info is Jan. 22.