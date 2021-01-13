Kathryn Serra of Ransom Everglades sets school hoops mark with 31 rebounds

Ransom Everglades High School sophomore Kathryn Serra set a school record with 31 rebounds in a 49-36 girls’ basketball home victory over Florida Christian on Monday.

Serra, who is 5-foot-8, is a guard/forward for the unbeaten Raiders (7-0). She also had 27 points.

“It was one of the best high school girls’ basketball performances I’d ever seen,” said second-year Ransom coach Joe Supple. “She out worked everyone else on the floor with relentless effort for four quarters.”

Serra, 16, scored the team’s first 14 points and totaled 14 first quarter rebounds. With Serra leading the way, Ransom took a lead in the second quarter and never looked back.

Serra is a virtual rowing national champion (Spring 2020). She is also a former Spartan World Champion in her age group.

-

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: In a district showdown, Columbus handed Southwest its first loss of the season 88-58.

Reggie “RJ” Luis had 41 points and 10 rebounds, and Hubertas Pivorius added 18 points on five 3’s with seven assists. Malik Abdullahi totaled 14 rebounds. Adrian Cruz led Southwest with 16 points.

Half: COL 32-26. COL 7-5 (2-1), SW 9-1 (3-1).

Flanagan 58, Cardinal Gibbons 54: Flan (2-1), CG (9-2).

-

MORE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Krop 62, Hialeah 31: Lindsey Weingard 22 pts, 6 assists, 5 rebounds; Emmy Mills 15 pts, 15 rbs; Mai Lisa Attis 12 pts; Lauryn Hornstein 11 pts, 12 rbs, 4 asts; Sagine Attis 2 pts.

Pine Crest 55, Atlantic Christian 22: Alex Gladding 13 pts, 7 reb, 6 stl; Lily Spyredes 12 pts, 9 reb. Half PC 29-6.

Palmer Trinity 62, Key West 39: PT (9-4): Leon 16, Montes 15, Lindsay 6, Kaplan 17, Veloso 5, Porto 4. Half: PT 34-21.3s: Leon 2, Kaplan 5, Montes 2, Veloso 1. Rbds: Lindsay 10. Stls: Veloso 5, Asts: Leon 4. Blks: Montes 3.

Cardinal Gibbons 57, Flanagan 29: CG (8-2), Flan (2-2).

-

BOYS’ SOCCER: GMAC semifinal: Krop 1, Columbus 1 (Krop won 4-3 on PKs): For Krop, Moi Jena scored in regulation. Dylan Bendel, Gabriel Leizorek, Jena and Edward Velez scored in the shootout.

North Broward Prep 5, Pine Crest 1..

-

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Florida Christian 1, Marathon 0: Carmen Rangel 1 goal; Esther Jones defense; Abby Nunez shutout. FC 2-4-1.

Pines Charter 8, Deerfield Beach 0: Francesca Brito 4 goals; Riley Ahearn 1 goal, 1 assist; Lexi Moscoso 1 goal; Tiffany Murillo 1 goal; Andrea Calderon 1 goal; Sophia Torchia 1 assist; Kristen Brown 1 assist; Mariana Ardila 1 assist. PC 2-2.

North Broward Prep 1, Pine Crest 0.

-

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone (jvarsallone@miamiherald.com)

Submit varsity game results

For high schools in Broward and Miami Dade counties, if you have varsity game results for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com. Varsity only.

All-County varsity forms

A link for All-County ballots were emailed to athletic directors. Varsity coaches and athletic directors, if you still need an All-County link/ballot for Fall sports, email jvarsallone@miamiherald.com. Deadline to submit selections is Jan. 22.

Recognizing varsity athletes who did not compete due to Covid

We will be doing a feature that will coincide with our All-County Teams to recognize those varsity athletes who might have otherwise been contenders for All-County but were not able to play because of COVID-19 concerns or if their teams opted out. A link was sent to athletic directors. Varsity coaches and athletic directors, If you need a link/form for Fall sports, email jvarsallone@miamiherald.com. Deadline to submit it is Jan. 22.