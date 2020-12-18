Miami Central demolishes Lake Minneola to win second straight state title, seventh overall

Miami Central has staked its claim at Miami-Dade County supremacy with another overwhelming performance in the Class 6A championship.

Central took a 32-point lead into halftime, triggered a running clock less than three minutes into the second half and secured a second straight state championship blowout with a 46-0 rout of Lake Minneola on Friday in Tallahassee.

The Rockets’ title is their sixth in nine years and seventh overall, tying Miami Northwestern for most by a Miami-Dade County team.

The rivals are tied for fifth on the Florida High School Athletic Association’s all-time championships list and trail only Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas in South Florida. St. Thomas Aquinas will play for its record 12th state title Saturday.

The Hawks had only won two postseason games and been to the playoffs twice before this season.

After throwing an interception on its first possession, Central (8-1) scored touchdowns on five consecutive drives before the end of the half. The Rockets ran for 250 yards, threw for another 108, held Lake Minneola (11-2) to 65 and took a 32-0 lead into halftime, and then they got the ball back to start the second half and scored again to trigger a running clock at Doak Campbell Stadium.

A year after setting a state championship record with 498 rushing yards and beating Pensacola Escambia by 35 to win its sixth championship, Central put together an even more dominant performance this year. Amari Daniels, who signed a national letter of intent with the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday, ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and fellow running back Ghana Oho added 98 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins went 8 of 14 for 160 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Rockets only gave up 87 yards and six first downs and piled up four sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Central, ranked No. 18 in the nation by MaxPreps, outgained the Hawks 528-87.

In the first quarter, the Rockets held Lake Minneola to 13 total yards without a single first down. Central recorded at least one sack or tackle for loss on each of the Hawks’ first four drives, and the Rockets answered nearly every punt with a touchdown.

After Jenkins threw an interception on Central’s first possession, Daniels started driving the Rockets down the field on their next. The senior opened the second drive with a 38-yard run to set up Jenkins’ first touchdown pass to wide receiver Zaylan Reese to go up 6-0.

On Central’s third drive, Daniels ripped off a 13-yard run to push the Rockets down to the Hawks’ 24-yard line and Jenkins heaved a touchdown to wide receiver Robert McMinn for a 12-0 lead.

Central’s fourth drive was entirely handled by its tailbacks, as Oho tore off a 38-yard run and Daniels’ punched in a 14-yard touchdown to put the Rockets ahead 18-0. Daniels and Oho both had 15-yard runs on the next drive, and Jenkins capped it with an 8-yard touchdown to star athlete Yulkeith Brown, who also signed with Texas A&M on Wednesday. Before halftime, Central added one more when Daniels added a 40-yard run and Oho scored from 3 yards out to send the Rockets into halftime ahead 32-0.

Now Amari Daniels scores. He's up to 93 yards already and Central leads 18-0. Texas A&M is getting a good one. pic.twitter.com/cm7KP9B2RE — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) December 18, 2020

Central started the second half with a 47-yard pass from Jenkins to McMinn, converted a fourth down with a swing pass to Daniels and then started the running clock with 9:43 remaining when Daniels ran in a 1-yard touchdown to go up 40-0.