Champagnat’s offense comes alive in second half to win third state title in four years

The Hialeah Champagnat Catholic offense would only stay quiet for so long.

If it wasn’t going to be Malik Rutherford, it was going to be Benson Prosper. If it wasn’t Prosper, it was going to be Donovan Jones. The wealth of weapons helped Tyous Taylor and Champagnat average more than 50 points per game throughout the postseason, and made an eruption feel inevitable in the Class 2A championship. It finally came in the second half and the Lions rallied past Jacksonville University Christian for a 41-27 victory to win their third state title in four years.

Taylor completed 18 of 23 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Prosper caught eight passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns, and added 40 yards on two carries. Rutherford, a star wide receiver, ran for a touchdown, caught another and finished with 75 total yards, and Jones added 106 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

In the second half, Champagnat’s explosive offense woke up and the Lions rallied after a lifeless first half.

Champagnat went through most of the postseason untested. In their first five playoff games, the Lions averaged 46.6 points per game and outscored their opponents by an average margin of 46.2. They only let one opponent crack double digits and never gave up more than 14 points in a single playoff game. They took an incredible 279-46 scoring margin into the 2A title game.

In the opening minutes, Champagnat quarterback Tyous Taylor, the Lions’ 2,000-yard passer, got the ball to his skill players and let their superior athleticism take over. On the second play from scrimmage, Taylor tossed a swing pass to Benson Prosper and the wide receiver split a pair of tacklers to race into the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown. On Champagnat’s second drive, Taylor threw a screen pass to Prosper and the receiver again broke a tackle to score an 18-yard touchdown. The Lions led 14-0 less than halfway through the first quarter and had 124 yards on 11 plays.

For the rest of the half, Champagnat had just 20 yards. On four drives, the Lions fumbled twice and went three-and-out twice. University Christian built a 15-14 lead with aggressive playcalling and a run game Champagnat couldn’t solve.

The Christians answered with a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive and a three-headed rushing attack. Sometimes University Christian quarterback Desirrio Riles kept the ball himself, sometimes he handed it to running back Orel Gray and sometimes the Christians brought in Joe Carter, who would hang on to the ball for designed wildcat runs. In the first half, the trio ran for 108 yards on 26 carries to build a 15-14 halftime lead, and University Christian twice converted on fourth down, recovered an onside kick and scored a 2-point conversion to help keep the Lions’ dynamic offense on the sideline.

Once the second half began, the old Champagnat offense returned. The Lions started the half by forcing a fumble to take over at the Christians’ 46-yard line and star running back Donovan Jones immediately winded his way through University Christian’s defense for a 54-yard touchdown on Champagnat’s first play of the drive to retake a 20-15 lead. After forcing a quick punt, the Lions took over at their 38 and raced down the field for a three-play, 62-yard touchdown drive, aided by a 42-yard catch by star wide receiver Malik Rutherford and capped with a 14-yard touchdown grab by Prosper to go ahead 26-15

Champagnat never trailed again. Every time the Christians landed a blow, the Lions answered. When University Christian cut Champagnat’s lead to 26-21, Rutherford ran for a touchdown. When the Christians cut the lead again to 34-27, Rutherford sealed the victory.

On third-and-goal from the 9-yard line, Taylor saw Rutherford with single coverage, so he audibled out of a run. The wideout, who signed a national letter of intent with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, ran to the back right corner of the end zone and made a one-handed catch to push the lead back to two scores with 2:23 to go.