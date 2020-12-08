Miami Country Day and Miami High girls’ basketball try to reload after many departures

It’s a new Day — literally.

Miami Country Day’s girls’ basketball team, which had set a Florida record with six consecutive state titles, was dethroned in 2020. The Spartans lost, 76-70, to Master’s Academy in a Class 3A state semifinal.

During that six-year run, the Spartans also were invited to the ESPN-televised national championships in New York City three times, winning it all in 2015 and 2017. But …

“All good things come to an end,” said MCD coach Ochiel Swaby, a former University of Miami basketball standout. “Nobody wins forever. What upsets me is how we lost – blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter [against Master’s].”

Truth be told, it also upset Swaby that standouts Sydney Shaw and Emani Theodole transferred to American Heritage.

“I guess after not winning state one year,” Swaby said, “we ain’t good enough for them.”

The Spartans, though, are still a proud program. They have seven players currently competing for Division I colleges: Kelsey Marshall (Miami); Maria Alvarez (USF); Koi Love (Vanderbilt); Michelle Berry (Texas Christian); Channise Lewis (Maryland); Chantell Gonzalez (Siena); and Asha Taylor (Dartmouth).

This season’s team will be led by 5-11 All-Dade forward Andrea Daley, who has signed to play D1 ball for George Washington. The Spartans also have talented sophomore point guard Kristina Godfrey.

“It’s going to take us a couple of years to get back to the national level,” Swaby said. “We’ll be competitive this season. We’re just really young.”

Meanwhile, the Miami High Stingarees, the defending state champs in Class 7A with a 27-5 record, graduated six seniors, including five who are playing college basketball.

It was Miami High’s fourth state title, all of them since 2005 and three of them since 2014 under current coach Sam Baumgarten.

This season’s team will be led by 5-2 junior Janay Quinn and 5-4 senior Kiara Cruz.

“They are possibly the best backcourt duo in the county,” Baumgarten said. “They are veteran leaders with speed and the ability to put the ball in the basket. Both are going to put up big numbers.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ With no juniors or seniors, Palmer Trinity may be the youngest team in town. Its roster includes an eighth-grader, six freshmen and two sophomores. Four starters return, including 5-10 sophomore guard Emily Montes, who has an offer from USF; and 5-9 freshman guard Jade Leon. Those two players each averaged 12 points last season, when Palmer was eliminated in the regional quarterfinals.

▪ Lindsey Weingard, a 5-6 senior point guard, leads a Krop team that went 14-12 last season, losing in the regional finals to eventual state champ Miami High. Weingard averaged 18.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 steals last season and is looking to make first-team All-Dade for a third straight year.

▪ Senior guard Daniella Marrero leads a Florida Christian team that went 21-6 last season but suffered heavy graduation losses.