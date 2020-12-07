With a heavy heart, Eric Rodriguez takes over as Mater Academy boys’ basketball coach

For the past few years, Eric Rodriguez had some classic “arguments” with his father, Shakey Rodriguez.

The arguments — as Eric called them — were more like philosophical debates and always about the same topic: basketball.

“We couldn’t go 30 minutes without talking ball,” Eric said. “At every meal, every family event, every car ride, the conversation was always basketball and Mater Academy and how we could best utilize every player. We’d discuss if we should have changed defenses, man or zone …”

Tragically, those debates ended Nov. 4, when Shakey Rodriguez died of a brain aneurysm. He was 67.

Shakey, in his long career, had coached Miami High to five state titles and was also a success in college, leading FIU to its single-season wins record (21-8 in 1997-98). His final stop was at Mater, where Eric had served as his assistant the past five years.

Eric, now 32 years old, has replaced his father as the coach at Mater, and he said the hardest part of his new job is something that is simple for other mentors: looking at his players.

“Whenever I see the players,” Eric said, “I think of my dad.”

Eric’s basketball education began as a player at Krop High, Broward College and New York Tech (NCAA Division II).

He then served two years as a graduate assistant at Kansas State, a hire made possible by Shakey’s friendship with another former Miami High coach, Frank Martin.

“He opened every door for me,” Eric said of his father. “My confidence grew with him. He pushed me to be able to speak up, and at times I was out of line as an assistant coach [voicing his opinion]. But my father allowed me to grow and gave me the opportunity to chase my dream.”

Eric’s challenge this season won’t be easy.

Mater’s star player, 6-7 junior forward Malik Reneau, transferred in the spring to Montverde Academy. In addition, the Mater gym floor is being redone, leaving Eric’s team without a home for practices or games.

Last week, a Mater practice was cancelled because they couldn’t find a gym, and that has helped nullify a Rodriguez family trait: outworking the competition in drills.

Even so, Mater — which finished 25-5 last season while advancing to the Class 6A regional finals — brings back stellar point guard Ryan Sanchez, a quick and tough 5-10 senior. Michael Bradley, a 5-10 junior, is a terrific three-point shooter.

In addition, Rodriguez raves about the talent of 6-6 junior Jamil Lane, a transfer from Coral Gables. The rest of the lineup includes Terrence Shellman, a 6-3 senior; and 6-5 senior Rashard Parms, a transfer from Carol City.

On the bench serving as Rodriguez’s assistant is Jose Ramos, the former Miami High and University of Nebraska guard who first played for Shakey back in 1985, when he was just 15.

“I know [Ramos] loved my dad very much,” Rodriguez said. “[Ramos] is like my big brother, and he has kept my head under control the past few weeks.”

Said Ramos: “We miss Shakey, his knowledge and experience. But Eric is a great coach, very capable. We have a senior-oriented team, and it should be a smooth transition.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ On the front of Mater’s shootaround shirts is the likeness of Shakey’s face with one word: Legend.

▪ Coral Gables is loaded this season with players such as 6-1 senior guard Desmond Romer and 6-4 junior wings Kuran Bryant and Romolo Delgado.

▪ Doral is led by 6-6 senior Cameron Johnson and his brother, 6-6 sophomore Justin Johnson; as well as 5-11 sophomore shooting guard Gabriel Hernandez and 6-2 junior guard Levertis Williams Jr., a transfer from Coral Reef.

▪ Gulliver will likely start two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior. One of its starters is 6-1 sophomore guard Ray Allen, the son of the former Heat and NBA star of the same name.

▪ Palmetto boasts 6-6 senior forward Jacoby Brown, a potential D-1 recruit due to his length and scoring ability. Junior point guard Warner Davis averaged 15 points last season, and David Pazo, a 6-3 senior, shot 41 percent on three-pointers.

▪ Braddock returns three senior starters: Jorge Santos, Sebastian Paz and Keanu Torres.

▪ LaSalle is led by 6-1 senior guard Emilio Ramirez, who averaged 22 points last season.

Girls’ Basketball Results

▪ American Heritage 69, Miami High 50: Kiara Cruz 24 points; Janay Quinn 8-points, 4-assists; Danajah Peterson 9 rebounds, 4 points.