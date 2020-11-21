Shorthanded Palmetto survives another scare in Orlando; Homestead rallies past Doral

Palmetto’s entire postseason game plan changed in less than a quarter last Saturday. Kevin Smith went down with a leg injury in the first quarter of the Panthers’ playoff opener and Palmetto’s solution was to exclusively run wildcat for the rest of the game, leaning on its stout defense to win low-scoring games.

It worked last week against Orlando Dr. Phillips and it worked again Friday as Palmetto rallied to beat Orlando Lake Nona, 9-6, in Orlando. Palmetto is into the Region 4-Class 8A semifinals despite scoring a total of just 19 points in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Palmetto trailed 6-0 at halftime, but running back Marlon Hanna scored on a short touchdown run in the second half to give the Palmetto the lead. Palmetto added a safety in the final minutes to close out the road win in the Region 4-8A quarterfinals.

Palmetto will stay on the road for the region semifinals Friday against Treasure Coast in Port St. Lucie.

St Thomas Aquinas HS Tyreak Sapp (2) after a stop as they play American Heritage HS at St Thomas Aquinas HS in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Friday, November 6, 2020. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

St. Thomas Aquinas 50, Lehigh Acres Lehigh 14

St. Thomas Aquinas’ Region 4-Class 7A semifinal showdown with Lehigh was supposed to be a showcase two of the best young running backs in Florida. Instead, Lightning tailback Richard Young, the No. 1 running back in the 247Sports.com rankings for the Class of 2023, sat out with an injury and Anthony Hankerson dominated for the Raiders.

The junior ran for three touchdowns to power St. Thomas Aquinas back into the Region 4-7A semifinals, where it’ll go on the road to face Bradenton Manatee on Friday. The Raiders are four wins away from repeating as 7A champions.

Homestead 12, Doral Academy 9

Doral led late in the only playoff matchup between two Miami-Dade County schools this weekend, but Homestead rallied to avoid the home upset in the Region 4-7A quarterfinals.

The Broncos, who have won four straight following back-to-back losses to open the season, will host Venice in Region 4-7A semifinals Friday in Homestead.

Chaminade-Madonna 38, Calvary Christian Academy 6

Star running back Thad Franklin went down with an apparent hamstring injury in the first quarter, but it didn’t slow down the Lions in the Region 4-Class 3A semifinals Friday. Running back Jonathan Harris filled in, and ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries to power Chaminade-Madonna to a blowout win in Hollywood.

The Lions scored on their first four possession and blew out Calvary Christian in the region semifinals for the second straight year. Chaminade-Madonna coach Dameon Jones told the Sun-Sentinel he’s hopeful the injury to Franklin, who is orally committed to the Miami Hurricanes, is minor.

The Lions will face Edison the Region 4-3A championship Friday in Miami after the Red Raiders blew out St. John Paul II Academy on Friday. They are three wins away from repeating as 3A champions.

Champagnat Catholic 55, Moore Haven 12

Champagnat Catholic raced out to a 34-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to another blowout win in the Region 4-Class 2A semifinals Friday in Moore Haven.

Quarterback Tyous Taylor threw for two touchdowns in the opening period and Champagnat scored a pair of defensive touchdowns to get the rout started early against the Terriers. Through three rounds of the 2A playoffs, Champagnat is outscoring opponents 162-19.

Champagnat will return to Hialeah on Friday to face Community School of Naples in the Region 4-2A championship. Champagnat is three wins away from repeating as the 2A champion.