Miami Central begins state championship defense with blowout of Lely in postseason opener

The rhythms of the season have been on unusual for Miami Central. The regular season began last month, almost two months behind schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then lasted only six quarters before the postseason arrived for Central.

For the next two weeks, the Rockets waited on a chance to actual start the playoffs. Their first two opponents forfeited — one because of COVID-related issues and the next because of a rash of injuries — so Central made it through two rounds without actually playing a game. After their long wait, the Rockets finally opened the playoffs with a 42-16 blowout of Lely on Saturday in Miami.

“It was really tough this year, man,” Central coach Roland Smith said. “It’s been the toughest year ever. I’ve never been through anything like this.”

The Rockets (4-1) scored touchdowns on five of their first six drives to take a 35-7 lead into halftime, then returned the opening touchdown of the third quarter for a touchdown to trigger a running clock for nearly the entire second half of a Region 4-Class 6A quarterfinal at Traz Powell Stadium. Central advances to face Naples on the road Friday in the Region 4-6A semifinals.

Yulkeith Brown and Amari Daniels, both of whom are orally committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, powered the runaway first half. Brown scored the first two touchdowns in the first quarter to put the Rockets ahead 13-0, then Daniels scored twice in the second push the lead up to 35-0. With 14.4 seconds left in the half, the Trojans (3-6) answered with 14.4 seconds left to prevent the first half shutout.

The two productive performances from Brown and Daniels are what Smith expects. Daniels is a dynamic two-way athlete, although he only played offense Saturday. His first touchdown came on a jet sweep, which he took around the edge for a 24-yard score on Central’s first possession. Less than two minutes later, Brown made a 33-yard touchdown grab on a throw from quarterback Keyone Jenkins to double the lead.

Second touchdown of the game for @Jumpboyyul1. A diving grab in the end zone puts Central ahead 13-0 in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/nmXDB60F9W — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) November 21, 2020

Daniels, as usual, was the Rockets’ metronome. Last year, Central won the 6A championship and set a title-game record with 498 rushing yards, and Daniels was the top option in a talented trio. This year, he’s the unquestioned No. 1 running back, and he ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in the playoff opener.

The first half was the complete performance the Rockets simply hadn’t had the opportunity to put together in 2020.

“It’s been kind of hard, not getting as many games as we normally play, not having a summer, not having a chance to work out with the guys,” said offensive lineman Laurence Seymore, who’s committed to the Miami Hurricanes. “Now we’re starting to come together.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The two weeks off between Central’s final regular season game and its first playoff game provided an important opportunity to Jenkins. The sophomore spent last year at Carol City and, as an underclassman, he’s tasked with replacing Katravis Marsh, who now plays quarterback for the USF Bulls. In front him is an offensive line with three new first-year starters, too.

Although he threw a first-quarter interception in the red zone, Jenkins also connected for three completions down the field longer than 30 yards and went 6 of 8 for 154 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a half of action.

“He’s improving. I can see in the two weeks we was off,” Smith said. “He’s been improving in practice. He’s starting to get a hold of the offense a lot better. We’re going to go as far as he takes us.”