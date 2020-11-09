Miami Central advances in football playoffs again after Archbishop McCarthy forfeits

Miami Central is 2-0 in the 2020 postseason without playing a single game.

Archbishop McCarthy is the second consecutive opponent to forfeit against Central in the Class 6A playoffs. The one-win Mavericks were almost certain to be overmatched against the reigning 6A champion in a second-round play-in game, especially after injuries and COVID-19 concerns were going to leave them without several starters.

The Rockets, who have played only six quarters this season, advance to face either Cape Coral Ida Baker or Naples Lely in the Region 4-6A quarterfinals Nov. 20. Central (3-1) will be the home team against the opponent and will likely host the quarterfinal game at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.

With their opponent forfeiting for the second game in a row, the Rockets will play an exhibition game against TRU Prep Academy on Friday. Central and TRU prep will play a game-like situation in the first half, and a situational scrimmage in the second, Rockets coach Roland Smith said in a text message Sunday.

On Friday, Central was supposed to open up the postseason with a play-in game against Immokalee, but the Indians forfeited because of COVID-related issues within the program.

The Rockets, who won their sixth state title last year, were forced to play two rounds of play-ins because of a random draw — the Florida High School Athletic Association’s solution to formulating a postseason bracket despite teams playing vastly different numbers of games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two rounds of play-ins also meant the Rockets only got to play six quarters of regular-season action. They opened the season with a close loss to rival Northwestern, then beat Edison the next week in a game shortened to one half because of lightning.

The random draw also helped Archbishop McCarthy (1-6) reach the postseason for the first time since 2012. The Mustangs had a bye through the first round of play-in games and drew the No. 22 team in the country, according to the MaxPreps rankings, in the second round.

Archbishop McCarthy had several players opt out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns, then the Mustangs lost five starters to injuries in their opening game against Belen Jesuit in September. Once the FHSAA dropped the minimum games requirement and unveiled its postseason brackets in October, Archbishop McCarthy found itself on a collision course with the Rockets.

Mustangs coach Byron Walker said he has been talking with Central’s administration for about a month about forfeiting the game if — more likely when — it officially was set to happen.

Said Walker: “I just can’t in good conscience put my kids out there against Miami Central.”