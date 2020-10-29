Killian routs Norland behind wide receiver’s 4 TDs. ‘I like Jermaine Hawkins over any DB’

Jermaine Hawkins wasn’t the flashiest name to move during transfer season when he left South Dade for Killian earlier this year. His offer list was short and he knew his senior season would be important to proving what sort of player he could be at the next level.

Derrick Gibson viewed him as a foundational piece, though, and the Cougars fully unleashed him in his second game at Killian on Thursday and his four touchdowns helped the Cougars rout Norland, 48-19, in Miami.

“We’re not surprised at all. A lot of people are, but we’re not,” Gibson said. “I like Jermaine Hawkins over any DB in Dade or Broward County.”

Hawkins, who picked up a scholarship from the Utah Utes in June and is unranked in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, caught six passes for 145 yards and the four touchdowns in less than three quarters of action at “Traz” Powell Stadium.

His first came in the third quarter when he pulled in a 36-yard fade to give the Cougars (1-1) an early 19-0 lead. For his second, Hawkins made a diving 43-yard grab along the right sideline and followed it up with a 7-yard score a play later to push Killian’s lead back to 27-13 after a small comeback attempt by the Vikings. His third came on a corner route, scoring from 14 yards out on third-and-goal to stretch the lead to 34-19 early in the third quarter. His fourth and final came on another 36-yard fade — almost identical to his first touchdown — to push the lead up to 41-19 and effectively end Norland’s comeback bid.

“We stuck with the plan this week,” Gibson said. “We stayed true to our identity.”

Both teams entered the weekend with elevated expectations following their openers last week. The Vikings (1-1) rallied to beat perennial powerhouse Carol City last Thursday in a meeting of Miami Gardens rivals. The Cougars gave reigning Class 8A champion Columbus a series challenge before losing by nine at Tropical Park on Friday.

For Killian, the close loss felt like a missed chance. The Cougars held the Explorers to just one touchdown and three field goals despite an offensive line Gibson called one of the best in the country. Killian’s offense, however, managed just seven points.

Even if it was a missed opportunity, it was also some level of validation for the Cougars and Gibson, who is in his second season as coach at his alma mater.

“I told my guys earlier in the week, ‘We already faced the best that South Florida has to offer,’” Gibson said. “This week was night and day.”

Killian scored its first three touchdowns in just six offensive plays. On the Cougars’ second offensive play, running back Kendall Wyartt broke loose for a 31-yard touchdown. On their fifth following a Killian interception, quarterback Khalil Anglin hit wide receiver Javon Robinson for a 23-yard touchdown. After a botched snap on a Norland punt, the Cougars started in Vikings territory again on their third drive and Hawkins scored his first touchdown just 8:58 into the game.

Hawkins was once positioned as the Buccaneers’ next great receiver before a knee injury early in his career slowed him down. On Thursday, he was as dynamic as ever.

“I wanted to show everybody I ain’t gone,” the senior said, “show everybody I’ve still got it.”

With Hawkins providing a go-to target, Anglin went 11 of 22 for 245 yards and five touchdowns, plus 12 rushing yards. Running back Javin Simpkins led Norland’s offense with 12 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns, although he also lost a fumble.

Defense often fueled Killian’s offense Thursday and ultimately helped seal the victory. The Cougars finished with six sacks, a fumble recovery and three interceptions, including a pick six by free safety Kahmari Lovett in the third quarter to put away the Vikings at 47-19.

“We’ve been practicing hard all week,” Hawkins said, “so we just came to play and it just paid off.”