Beber-Frankel led Ransom to a 9th-place finish at the Class 1A boys’ golf championship

Led by Jake Beber-Frankel, Ransom Everglades came in with a ninth-place finish out of 16 teams over the weekend in the Class 1A State boys’ golf championship on the El Campeon course of Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills.

Beber-Frankel fired a pair of even par rounds of 72 over the two-day event to finish tied for third individually (out of 97 golfers), as the Raiders turned in a two-round team total of 642.

Orlando First Academy won the title with a 602, and Robbie Higgins of Sarasota Cardinal Mooney won the individual title with a 70-69, 5-under total of 139.

Miami Country Day and Gulliver Prep finshed 13th and 14th, respectively. Cameron Piedra of Palmer Trinity competed individually and shot rounds of 75-73, 148 to finish tied for eighth.

On the girls’ side, Sagemont turned in a team score of 625 on the Las Colinas course to turn in a fifth place finish.

Rachel Gomez and Madyson Gold led the way for the Lions as both had two-day totals of 153. The highest female finisher individually from South Florida was Rachel DeAngulo from Ransom Everglades, who shot rounds of 73-71 to finish even par 144 good enough for 13th place out of 95 golfers. Ransom’s Phoebe Beber-Frankel shot 80-71, 151 to finish tied for 21st.

Both the boys’ and girls’ teams from Plantation American Heritage will compete on Tuesday and Wednesday in the 2A state tournament with the boys entering as the No. 1 seed.

Football

It’s been quite a run for the St. Brendan football team.

Having just started the program a year ago, the Sabres completed a remarkable season, only their second, last week when they shut out Westminster Christian 26-0 in the Florida Independent Football Conference championship game to complete a 10-1 campaign.

Christian Lowry led the way with two receptions for 64 yards on offense. He also recorded 9 tackles and one sack on defense.

Michael Caldwell came up with a big play, blocking a field goal and returning it 90 yards for a touchdown whil Jose Magarin had a 58-yard pick-six interception return for a score. Andrevis Grant contributed as well, rushing for 36 yards and a touchdown.