Adam Magoulas leads Belen cross-country team to its 17th regional title in a row

The Belen Jesuit cross-country team captured its 17th regional title in a row at South Fork High School on Saturday.

It was the programs 24th regional title.

The team was led by sophomore Adam Magoulas, who ran the 5k in 16:14. Belen scored 19 points. Up next is the State Championship to be held next Saturday in Tallahassee at Apalachee Regional Park.

Football

▪ Hialeah Gardens 21 Ferguson 12: Quarterback George Ramos had 22 carries for 105 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also connected with Patrick Bowen on a 35-yard TD pass.

Also contributing was Christian Gomez with 14 carries for 71 yards. Defensively, Gomez and Miguel Farias had fourth-quarter interceptions each to seal the victory.

The win secured the first winning season in school history. Hialeah Gardens finished 6-4.