The Hialeah Gardens High School girls’ volleyball team captured its first district championship by defeating Flanigan 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 15-8.

The team was led by Danitza Vallejo with 45 assist and 2 digs.

Samantha Ramos had 28 kills and 4 blocks, and Sabrina Cabrera had a good all-around game with 25 kills, 3 solo blocks, 2 aces and 8 digs.