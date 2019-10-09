College football senior and Carol City graduate dies after collapsing during practice

Theodore Hammonds (2) stretches as he gets ready for Carol City High School’s first practice of the season. On Tuesday, Warner University announced Hammonds had died after collapsing during practice.

College football player and Carol City Senior High School graduate Theodore Hammonds has died, according to Warner University.

Hammonds, a senior wide receiver, collapsed during practice after a non-contact drill and was taken to Lake Wales Medical Center where he eventually passed away, Warner’s President Dr. David Hoag said Tuesday in a statement.

The team’s athletic training staff were there at the time of Hammonds’ collapse and provided immediate medical attention, Hoag continued. His cause of death is still unknown, the university said.

“On behalf of Warner University and our faculty, staff, coaches and trainers, we offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to Theo’s family, friends and teammates in this difficult and uncertain time,” Hoag wrote. “We are devastated by his passing.”

The Miami native was arguably off to the best start of his collegiate football career, totaling 14 receptions, 193 yards and two touchdowns in four games. Prior to attending Warner, Hammonds was honorable mention All-Dade at Carol City in 2013.