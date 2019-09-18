Miami-Dade County officials will not work Thursday’s high school football games

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

There were supposed to be three high school football games played in Miami-Dade County on Thursday night. That won’t happen now, at least not with members of the Miami Dade County officials association working.

The Miami Herald learned late Wednesday night that the Miami-Dade County Officials Association, which has been trying to negotiate with the Greater Miami Athletic Conference leading up to the football season over more money for games, will not work on Thursday night.

“We met with the GMAC for nearly two hours late this afternoon and unfortunately were not able to come to a resolution,” said past officials association president Jerry Gomez. “We then advised all of our members not to work the scheduled games Thursday night. If we do not hear back from the GMAC on Thursday, we will not work Friday’s games either.”

There were only three scheduled 7 p.m. games in Miami-Dade on Thursday night with Edison against Central at Traz Powell being the featured game. Miami Springs was scheduled to take on Mourning at Milander Stadium, and South Miami was slated to play Coral Reef at Harris Field in Homestead.

The three Thursday games could always possibly be rescheduled for Saturday, but if Friday’s games get scrubbed, a total of 10 contests, that could be much more problematic.

Even though the Broward County officials association has yet to work out an agreement regarding increased game salaries, this will not affect any games in Broward as all scheduled contests, all on Friday night, will be played.

The Miami Herald attempted to reach GMAC director George Nuñez but was unable to contact him for comment.

“This is a very unfortunate circumstance and not an action anyone wanted to take,” said current Dade County Officials Association president Kevin McElroy. “However, this is the only thing we have left to demonstrate the seriousness of the matter. They can’t just keep kicking the can down the road and not expect some consequences.”