Miami-Dade high school football games of the week

Note: All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Week 3 — Sept. 6

Central vs. Carol City, Traz Powell Stadium

The game no longer has district implications with Carol City now in Class 4A, but the neighborhood rivalry will still have excitement surrounding it. They split their two matchups last year, with Carol City winning 36-28 in the regular season and Central taking the game 30-21 in the regional semifinals.

Others to watch: Miami Christian at Chaminade-Madonna, 7; Doral at Belen Jesuit, 3:30; Plantation American Heritage at Miramar, 7; Coral Gables at Southridge.

Week 4 — Sept. 13

Central vs. Southridge, Traz Powell Stadium

One of what should be several marquee matchups for District 16-6A. Both teams are trying to make runs at a state title after falling short the past few years.

Others to watch: Booker T Washington at Columbus, 5; Palmetto vs Coral Gables (Tropical); Belen at Gulf Coast, 7; Thursday: Killian vs Northwestern (Traz), 7.

Week 5 — Sept. 20

Northwestern at Lowndes (Ga.), 8 p.m.

Florida’s reigning Class 6A state champion travels to the Peach State to face one of Georgia’s Class 7A state semifinalists and a perennial state power.

Others to watch: Champagnat at University School, 7; Northwestern at Lowndes, 8; Killian at Doral; Carol City at Jacksonville Trinity Christian; Palmetto at Southridge

Week 6 — Sept. 27

Carol City at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Two of South Florida’s perennial powerhouses will face off in Broward County in one of the state’s top games of the year.

Others to watch: Belen vs Central (Traz); Booker T Washington at IMG Academy; Champagnat at Monsignor Pace.

Week 7 — Oct. 4

Central vs. Northwestern, Traz Powell Stadium

Another neighborhood rivalry that once decided playoff fates will now be used as an early tuneup for two teams expected to make postseason runs.

Others to watch: Miami Christian at University School, 7; Doral at Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, 7; Carol City at Ocala Vanguard; Columbus at Monsignor Pace.

Week 8 — Oct. 11

Columbus at University School, 7

A lot of Power 5 talent will be on display at AutoNation Field in this inter-county matchup that should have a playoff feel to it.

Others to watch: South Miami at Southridge; Champagnat at Belen Jesuit, 4; Central vs Norland (Ronald L Book), Gulliver Prep at Palm Beach Benjamin, 7.

Week 9 — Oct. 18

Central vs. South Miami, Thursday, 3:30, Tropical Park

Central is a clear front-runner for the Class 6A crown this year. South Miami is looking to prove it can keep up with the big boys. This will be a measuring-stick moment for the Cobras.

Others to watch: Thursday: Hialeah vs Homestead (Milander), 7; Friday: Columbus at Dillard, 7; Champagnat at Delary American Heritage, 7; Calvary Christian at Gulliver Prep, 4.

Week 10 — Oct. 25

Jackson vs Northwetern (Traz Powell Stadium); Palmetto vs South Dade (Harris Field, Thursday, 7); Coral Gables vs. Columbus (Tropical Park); Southridge at Belen, 3:30

Four big matchups. Four games with district championship — and therefore, playoff — implications. Wins in these games could very well determine who gets to host playoff games and who might be going on the road if they sneak into the postseason as an at-large contender.

Others to watch: Central at Chaminade-Madonna, 7.

Week 11 — Nov. 1

South Dade vs. Hialeah

One of the few Dade vs. Dade games in the final week of the regular season that could have an impact on both teams’ playoff fate.

Others to watch: Thursday: Palmetto vs Homestead (Harris), 7 p.m.: Friday: Delray American Heritage at Gulliver Prep, 3:30; Columbus at Delray Atlantic, 7; Killian at Southridge.