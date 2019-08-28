Trash-talking fuels a budding rivalry between Champagnat and Miami Christian

Champagnat Catholic High School head coach talks football season Champagnat Catholic High School head coach Hector Clavijo shares his goals on the incoming season. Wide Receiver, Johnquai Lewis shares what the team thinks of the new year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Champagnat Catholic High School head coach Hector Clavijo shares his goals on the incoming season. Wide Receiver, Johnquai Lewis shares what the team thinks of the new year.

Mention the school name “Miami Christian” to Champagnat coach Hector Clavijo and prepare to stand clear of the explosion.

“They are a bunch of nobodies,” Clavijo said. “I don’t know why people consider them our rival. They’ve only had football for [two years]. They haven’t won a playoff game. We’ve won 12 playoff games.”

It’s true that Champagnat is the more accomplished football program with two Class 2A state titles (2013, 2017) and three consecutive trips to the championship game (2016 to 2018).

Among the ex-Champagnat players now competing in college football are defensive end Gregory Rousseau (Miami), safety Noah Pierre (Indiana), defensive lineman Kayode Oladele (Memphis) and linebacker Donovan Georges (FIU).

But Miami Christian, which in 2017 revived what had been a dormant football program under coach Nick Turnbull, is on the rise, finishing 8-2 last season, including a hard-fought 20-19 loss to Champagnat in the Region 4-2A state quarterfinals.

When told that Miami Christian finished 8-2 last season and has emerged as a local threat to Champagnat in Class 2A, Clavijo dismissed the notion.

“They won eight games in the ‘pastelito’ league in Kendall,” said Clavijo, referring to what he considers Miami Christian’s cupcake schedule.

Turnbull, FIU’s career leader with 16 interceptions, is no stranger to trash-talk. He had a three-year NFL career as a 6-2, 220-pound safety for the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears.

“You can see there’s bad blood between us and [Champagnat],” said Turnbull, 38. “I have some coaches who were [at Champagnat]. I have three players who were there. I think this will build into a big rivalry.”

This is the second year as Champagnat’s head coach for Clavijo, 29, but he has been on the Lions’ staff for their current three-year run to the state finals. Even so, Turnbull took issue with Clavijo’s quote about the 12 playoff wins.

“The 12 games they won is because of those coaches that came to me [at Miami Christian],” Turnbull said. “[Clavijo] can’t take credit for all those wins.”

Miami Christian and Champagnat do not play in the regular season, but they are expected to meet in the playoffs, and the “bad blood” could get overheated by then.

“[The trash-talk] will fuel it even more,” Turnbull said. “But [my team is] already motivated [by the loss] last year.”

Champagnat finished 8-6 last season, losing 28-20 to Tallahassee’s North Florida Christian in the final. NFC scored two of its four touchdowns on turnover returns (one fumble and one interception).

This season, Champagnat has more depth — 49 players on varsity as opposed to 30 last year — and the Lions have some big-time prospects such as cornerback Jalen Harrell (Florida State recruit) and middle linebacker Jesus Machado. Both of them transferred in from Miami Central, although Machado had started his prep career at Champagnat.

Other Champagnat players with Football Bowl Subdivision offers include senior wide receiver Johnquai Lewis, senior running back Calvin Montgomery and junior wide receiver Malik Rutherford.

With all that talent, there’s an easy way to judge Champagnat’s ledger.

“We don’t really care about the regular season,” said Clavijo, who prides himself on scheduling tough games. “If we don’t win state, it’s a disappointing year.”

Meanwhile, Turnbull, who had 22 players — all freshmen — on his first team in 2017, is also optimistic about his current squad. He went 4-6 his first year, doubled his wins last season and now has 37 players on his roster.

Among those players is senior wide receiver Marc Britt, who is formerly of Champagnat. He has numerous scholarship offers, including from Alabama, Miami and Florida.

Other Miami Christian standouts include senior right tackle Jovens Janvier, a 6-5, 360-pounder who has committed to Florida; sophomore defensive end Francois Nolton; freshman running back Jamari Ford; and junior running back Kelly Loiseau.

“We’re improved,” Turnbull said. “Last year, we had a team full of freshmen and sophomores. This year, we have some age and experience.”