Miami-Dade County team-by-team high school football previews

Central High football coach Kyle Biggs is excited about his new quarterbacks Jameson Silva and DJ Frampton are competing for the Central High starting quarterback job after star Trent Tompkins graduated to UC Davis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jameson Silva and DJ Frampton are competing for the Central High starting quarterback job after star Trent Tompkins graduated to UC Davis.

District 15-8A

COLUMBUS

Coach: Dave Dunn.

Last year: 14-1 (state runner up).

In summary: The Explorers came oh-so-close to winning their first state title last season. They have the roster to make another run. Headlining the group: running back Henry Parrish, wide receiver Xzavier Henderson and defensive lineman Elijah Roberts.

CORGAL GABLES

Coach: Roger Pollard.

Last year: 6-5 (regional quarterfinalist).

In summary: Linebacker Dimitris Bamby (120 tackles) is back to anchor the defense for his senior year. Junior quarterback Tyous Taylor takes over the offense and he will be supported by sophomore running back Maurice Jones.

MIAMI HIGH

Coach: Helder Valle.

Last year: 3-7.

In summary: The Stingarees followed up their 2017 run to the state semifinals with a 3-7 season. Juniors Pat Payton, Antonio McFadden and Makai Lovett should be big playmakers.

District 16-8A

CORAL REEF

Coach: Joseph Petisco.

Last year: 4-6.

In summary: The Barracudas have now posted five consecutive losing seasons. They’ll have an uphill battle in their district this year.

PALMETTO

Coach: Mike Manasco.

Last year: 10-2 (Regional semifinalist).

In summary: Could this finally be the Panthers’ year? They have talent in receiver Kentron Poitier, athlete Brashard Smith, running back Ralph Williams and cornerback duo Corey Collier and Jason Marshall.

SOUTH DADE

Coach: Nate Hudson.

Last year: 10-3 (Regional finalist).

In summary: The Bucs are one of a handful of Miami-Dade teams who could make a run at the Class 8A crown. Seniors Jonathan Denis and Jose Mirabal are two of the top offensive linemen in the state. Jaiden Francois had 12 interceptions last season. Safety Keshawn Washington is primed for a big year.

SOUTHWEST

Coach: Donnie March.

Last year: 6-4.

In summary: The Eagles have had winning records in six of their last seven seasons, but are still chasing that elusive first playoff win.

District 15-7A

HIALEAH AMERICAN

Coach: J Morgan.

Last year: 5-5.

In summary: Seniors Council Allen, Antjuan Dozier and Kareem Wright will lead American’s offense as the Patriots eye their first winning season since 2015.

COOPER CITY

Coach: Daniel Carlisle.

Last year: 4-6.

EVERGLADES

Coach: Rodney Rumph.

Last year: 4-6.

MCARTHUR

Coach: Pierre Senatus.

Last year: 9-2 (regional quarterfinalist).

MIRAMAR

Coach: Antwan Scott.

Last year: 6-4 (Class 8A regional quarterfinalist).

SOUTH BROWARD

Coach: Anthony Collins.

Last year: 2-8.

District 16-7A

DORAL ACADEMY

Coach: Jase Stewart.

Last year: 9-3 (regional quarterfinalist).

In summary: The Firebirds made quick work of their district last season before falling in the opening round of the playoffs to Fort Lauderdale.

HIALEAH

Coach: Gary Sanchez.

Last year: 9-2 (regional quarterfinalist in Class 8A).

In summary: The T-Breds last year posted their first winning season since 2013 and look to continue that success in Sanchez’s second year. Look out for receivers Frederick Eaford and Decarlo Donaldson.

HOMESTEAD

Coach: Ahmad Ward.

Last year: 6-4.

In summary: The Broncos will field a young team this year, led by junior athlete Antoine LaFleur.

MATER ACADEMY

Coach: Takori Thurston.

Last year: 6-4.

In summary: Mater Academy is now two years removed from its back-to-back trips to the Class 7A regional finals. After a winning record last season, could this be the year they make it back to the postseason?

MIAMI BEACH

Coach: Rod Williams.

Last year: 3-8.

In summary: The Hi-Tides are riding five consecutive losing seasons and have another tough road ahead in 2019.

NORTH MIAMI

Coach: Patrick Colon.

Last year: 6-5 (regional quarterfinalist in Class 8A).

In summary: The Pioneers made it to the playoffs in Colon’s second season. They want more, though. Junior linebacker Ahmari McCray has big-play ability, as does sophomore Chamon Metayer.

District 16-6A

BELEN JESUIT

Coach: Eddie Delgado.

Last year: 8-3 (regional quarterfinalist in Class 8A).

In summary: Running back Donald Chaney Jr., a Miami Hurricanes commit, is back for his final season of high school football and will be the focal point of the Wolverines’ success.

CENTRAL

Coach: Roland Smith.

Last year: 11-3 (regional finalist).

In summary: The Rockets are loaded with talented seniors such as cornerback Henry Gray, quarterback Katravis Marsh, defensive lineman Trevon Allen, offensive lineman Laurence Seymore and running back Kejon Owens. Nothing less than a deep playoff run is expected.

NORLAND

Coach: Daryle Heidelburg.

Last year: 4-6.

In summary: Norland has some talent on its roster, none bigger than top offensive lineman Issiah Walker, but the Vikings have a long road ahead considering their district.

SOUTHRIDGE

Coach: Sedrick Irvin.

Last year: 9-3 (regional semifinalist in Class 8A).

In summary: The Spartans lost some talent from last year’s squad but have a one-two punch at receiver in Roscoe Parrish III and Jaheim Jerry as well as seniors in defensive lineman Emmanuel Belgrave, quarterback Jaylin Willis III and running back George Young.

SOUTH MIAMI

Coach: Rick Munne.

Last year: 8-3.

In summary: The Cobras dropped down a class but into a much more competitive district, an opportunity Munne relishes. Senior wide receiver Gerand Turner (53 catches, 1,140 yards, 8 touchdowns in 2018) is a playmaker.

District 15-5A

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

Coach: Jeff Bertani.

Last year: 4-6.

In summary: The Chargers have had just one winning season during the past eight years and haven’t won a playoff game since 2010.

PLANTATION AMERICAN HERITAGE

Coach: Pat Surtain.

Last year: 11-2 (regional finalist).

HALLANDALE

Coach: Herman Lovett.

Last year: 6-4.

STRANAHAN

Coach: Travis Harden.

Last year: 1-9.

District 16-5A

JACKSON

Coach: Scott Daniels.

Last year: 5-5.

In summary: Daniels and the Generals eye a winning record after going .500 in his inaugural season at Jackson.

KILLIAN

Coach: Derrick Gibson.

Last year: 3-7.

In summary: Gibson, a 1997 Killian grad, returns home to coach his alma mater after serving as Central’s defensive coordinator since 2009.

MIAMI SPRINGS

Coach: Mario Montoya.

Last year: 6-4.

In summary: Springs has posted winning seasons in three of its past five seasons. Could a strong showing in a district filled with fresh faces be enough to sneak them into the playoffs?

NORTHWESTERN

Coach: Max Edwards.

Last year: 10-5 (Class 6A state champion).

In summary: The Bulls are the only team in their district who made the playoffs last season and there’s no reason to believe another deep run is possible. Wide receivers Marcus Fleming and Romello Brinson as well as running back Nathaniel Noel form one of the top skill position groups in the area. Wait Huggins transferred in from Booker T. Washington and should anchor the defense.

KEY WEST

Coach: John Hughes.

Last year: 5-5.

Region 4-4A

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON

Coach: Ben Hanks.

Last year: 5-6 (regional semifinalist).

In summary: How the team responds to the unknown after coach Tim “Ice” Harris left for Florida Memorial will be interesting to watch. What is known: the Tornadoes have talent, led by quarterback Torrey Morrison, receiver Jacorey Brooks and defensive back Eddie Jackson among others.

CAROL CITY

Coach: Josh Taylor.

Last year: 9-3 (regional semifinalist in Class 6A).

In summary: Similar to Booker T.’s situation, the Chiefs are dealing with an abrupt head coaching change. Also like Booker T., Carol City is loaded with top-end talent, headlined by wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell and running back Katravis Geter.

GULLIVER PREP

Coach: Earl Sims.

Last year: 8-4 (regional semifinalist).

In summary: The Raiders received a big boost on defense with the addition of Donel Harris, who transferred in from Booker T. Washington. Westley Neal and Keenan Toomer are experienced defenders, too. Yulkeith Brown will anchor the offense.

LASALLE

Coach: Helder Valle.

Last year: 2-8

In summary: Running back Deondre Dozier (974 yards, nine touchdowns in 2018) returns to lead the Royal Lions offense. Linebacker/defensive end Dominique Vidal (72 tackles, 10 tackles for loss) should anchor the defense.

MONSIGNOR PACE

Coach: Mario Perez.

Last year: 5-6.

In summary: Perez, who has been at Plantation American Heritage as an assistant coach since 2008 and was their offensive coordinator since 2013, begins his first year as a head coach.

CARDINAL GIBBONS

Coach: Matt DuBuc.

Last year: 13-2 (Class 5A state champion).

CORAL SPRINGS CHARTER

Coach: Matthew Garris.

Last year: 7-2 (regional quarterfinalist)

NORTH BROWARD PREP

Coach: Rex Nottage.

Last year: 5-5

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL

Coach: Daniel Luque.

Last year: 12-2 (state semifinalist).

PINE CREST

Coach: Troy Harrison.

Last year: 4-6.

SOMERSET ACADEMY

Coach: Derrick Baker.

Last year: 3-6.

Region 4-3A

PALMER TRINITY

Coach: Mark Reese

Last year: 10-3 (regional semifinalist)

In summary: The Falcons impressed last season, posting 10 wins and a playoff victory. Reese’s group should be in solid position to replicate those results with players such as Kyndal Royal (3 interceptions, one returned for a touchdown) and Jose Corbo (1,035 all-purpose yards, 12 total touchdowns) returning.

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Coach: Ed Holly.

Last year: 9-2 (regional quarterfinalist).

In summary: Holly and the Warriors had a five-win improvement over his first year as the team’s head coach. How they overcome the loss of top players Tristan Roca, Darian Medran and Lucas Alonso will be interesting to watch.

EVERGLADES PREP

Coach: Mark Revere.

Last year: 3-8.

In summary: Success for Everglades Preps will start in the trenches, which means big performances by offensive linemen Javier Ramos and Fernando Barrera. Senior quarterback Angel Mercado will lead the offense.

EDISON

Coach: Luther Campbell.

Last year: 3-7.

In summary: The Red Raiders are playing this season in honor of kicker Richie Dumay, who was one of three killed by a drunk driver in May. The team paid tribute to their fallen teammate during their preseason kickoff classic.

PALM GLADES PREPS

Coach: Jonathan Jimenez

Last year: 6-5

In summary: Leading tackler Devin Carswell returns for an Eagles team that was upperclassman-heavy last season.

SOMERSET CHARTER SILVER PALMS

Coach: Javi Valdes

Last year: 2-8

In summary: Valdes’ teams have gone through growing pains each of the last two years, putting up just three total wins. The loss of two-way player Charles Philias (1,084 all-purpose yards, 90 tackles) hurts, but Silver Palms has talent coming back in senior Robert Taylor (13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks) and senior quarterback Isaac Bernard among others.

CALVARY CHRISTIAN

Coach: Kirk Hoza.

Last year: 5-6 (regional quarterfinalist).

CHAMINADE-MADONNA

Coach: Dameon Jones.

Last year: 12-2 (state champion).

BOCA RATON ST. ANDREWS

Coach: Jimmy Robertson

Last year: 5-5

BOCA RATON ST. JOHN PAUL II

Coach: Jeff Dellenbach

Last year: 0-9

Region 4-2A

CHAMPAGNAT

Coach: Hector Clavijo.

Last year: 8-6 (state runner up).

In summary: The Lions are eyeing their fourth consecutive state championship appearance and third state title overall (also 2017, 2013). They have a loaded roster led by cornerback Jalen Harrell, linebacker Jesus Machado, running back Calvin Montgomery, quarterback Ryle Aguila, and wide receivers Johnquai Lewis and Malik Rutherford.

MIAMI CHRISTIAN

Coach: Nick Turnbull.

Last year: 7-2 (regional quarterfinalist).

In summary: Turnbull almost doubled his win total from last year when he revived the Victors’ program and is looking for more than just a playoff berth this year. Wide receiver Mark Britt, right tackle Joven Janvier, defensive end Francois Nolton, and running backs Jamari Ford and Kelly Loiseau lead the squad.

WESTMINSTER ACADEMY

Coach: Tommy Lewis.

Last year: 4-5.

NAPLES COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Coach: Paul Selvidio.

Last year: 4-6.

FORT MYERS EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN

Coach: Earnest Graham.

Last year: 7-5.

NAPLES FIRST BAPTIST

Coach: Billy Sparacio.

Last year: 4-6 (Regional quarterfinalist).

GLADES DAY

Coach: Zach Threlkeld.

Last year: 7-5 (regional semifinalist).

MARATHON

Coach: Mac Childress.

Last year: 4-5.

MOORE HAVEN

Coach: Brent Burnside.

Last year: 8-2 (regional semifinalist).

FORT MYERS SW FLORIDA CHRISTIAN

Coach: Bill Moore

Last year: 2-9

NAPLES ST. JOHN NEUMANN

Coach: Damon Jones.

Last year: 10-2 (regional finalist).

Note: Rankings as of Aug. 21.

1. Central

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Northwestern

4. Deerfield Beach

5. Carol City

6. Columbus

7. Palmetto

8. Plantation American Heritage

9. Chamindade-Madonna

10. Western

11. University School

12. South Dade

13. Dillard

14. Booker T. Washington

15. Plantation

16. Cardinal Gibbon

17. Champagnat

18. Southridge

19. Miramar

20. Gulliver Prep