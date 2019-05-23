Miami-Dade High Schools
These are the Miami Herald’s 2019 All-Dade athletic awards winners
Miami Herald’s Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards
Overall
Class 9A-6A Male Athlete of the Year: Brevin Balmeceda, South Dade (wrestling)
Other finalists: Don Chaney, Belen Jesuit; Gary Cooper, Columbus; Amari Johnson, Carol City; Marcus Fleming, Northwestern;
Class 9A-6A Female Athlete of the Year: Colleen Bucknor, Miami High (basketball, flag football)
Other finalists: Valerie Lastra, Mater Academy; Destynne Francois, Krop; Mia Atrio, Lourdes; Raniyah Jones, Southridge
Class 5A-1A Male Athlete of the Year: Donald Georges, Champagnat (football)
Other Finalists: Rene Peralta, Gulliver Prep; Alberto Franceschi, Palmer Trinity; Torey Morrison, Booker. T Washington; Diego Rivera, Miami Christian
Class 5A-1A Female Athlete of the Year: Koi Love, Miami Country Day (basketball)
Other finalists: Fabiana Castro, Divine Savior; Emily Cordovi, Gulliver Prep; Alyson Rodriguez, Miami Country Day; Megan Diaz, Westminster Christian
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Max Edwards, Northwestern football
Other finalists: Frankie Ruiz, Belen Jesuit cross country; Vic Balmeceda, South Dade wrestling; David Fanshawe, Miami Springs baseball; Kelly Gibson, Palmetto tennis
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Ochiel Swaby, Miami Country Day basketball
Other finalists: Carmen Jackson, Northwestern track and field; Erik Lefebvre, Ransom Everglades water polo; Natalie de la Vega, Coral Gables softball
Special awards
Leo Suarez-Walker Krietsch Courage Award: The Artiaga family and Columbus football
Lifetime Achievement Award: Joe Zaccheo, Monsignor Pace
Boys’ Scholar Athlete: John Malloy, Palmer Trinity
Girls Scholar-Athlete: Sara Fernandez, Westminster Christian
ALL-SPORTS
9A-6A All-Sports: Doral Academy
9A-6A Boys’ Major: Columbus
9A-6A Girls’ Major: To be determined
5A-1A All-Sports: Gulliver Prep
5A-1A Boys’ Major: To be determined
5A-1A Girls’ Major: Miami Country Day
FALL SPORTS
FOOTBALL
8A-6A Offensive Player of the Year: Henry Parrish, Columbus
8A-6A Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Jaiden Francois, South Dade AND Sam Brooks, Northwestern
8A-6A Coach of the Year: Max Edwards, Northwestern
5A-IND. Offensive Player of the Year: Torey Morrison, Booker T. Washington
5A-IND. Defensive Player of the Year: Donald Georges, Champagnat
5A-IND. Coach of the Year: Hector Clavijo, Champagnat
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
9A-7A Player of the Year: Kitula Morales, Southwest
9A-7A Coach of the Year: Alain Suarez, Southwest
6A-2A Player of the Year: Fabiana Castro, Divine Savior
6A-2A Coach of the Year: Matt Willems, Divine Savior
CROSS-COUNTRY
Boys’ Co-Runners of the Year: Adam Magoulas AND Javier Vento, Belen Jesuit
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Frankie Ruiz, Belen Jesuit
Girls’ Runner of the Year: Valerie Lastra, Mater Academy
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Alex Shaw, Braddock
GOLF
Boys’ Golfer of the Year: Jake Beber-Frankel, St. Thomas Aquinas
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Dave Ragan, Ransom Everglades
Girls’ Golfer of the Year: Daniela Spillert, Lourdes
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Arturo Gomez, Doral Academy
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys’ Swimmer of the Year: Adrian Aguilar, Doral Academy
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Chris George, Gulliver Prep
Girls’ Swimmer of the Year: Emily Cordovi, Gullier Prep
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Chris George, Gulliver Prep
BOWLING
Boys’ Bowler of the Year: Ryan Tofolli, TERRA
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Ed Garland, TERRA
Girls’ Bowler of the Year: Katrina Hernandez, Braddock
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Jennifer Gonzalez, Braddock
WINTER SPORTS
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
9A-7A Player of the Year: Devin Carter, Doral Academy
9A-7A Coach of the Year: Robert Doctor, South Miami
6A-2A Player of the Year: Diego Rivera, Miami Christian
6A-2A Coach of the Year: Anthony Shahbaz, Riviera Prep
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
9A-7A Player of the Year: Colleen Bucknor, Miami High
9A-7A Coach of the Year: Sam Baumgarten, Miami High
6A-2A Player of the Year: Koi Love, Miami Country Day
6A-2A Coach of the Year: Ochiel Swaby, Miami Country Day
WRESTLING
Co-Wrestlers of the Year: Brevin Balmeceda, South Dade AND Johnny Lovett, Southridge
Coach of the Year: Vic Balmeceda, South Dade
BOYS’ SOCCER
5A-4A Player of the Year: Andres Jaramillo, Varela
5A-4A Coach of the Year: Juan Monge, Varela
3A-1A Player of the Year: Alberto Franceschi, Palmer Trinity
3A-1A Coach of the Year: Eric Perri, Palmer Trinity
GIRLS’ SOCCER
5A-4A Player of the Year: Mia Atrio, Lourdes
5A-4A Co-Coaches of the Year: Ramiro Vegoechea, Lourdes
3A-1A Player of the Year: Alyson Rodriguez, Miami Country Day
3A-1A Co-Coaches of the Year: Abiodun Adeyemi, Miami Country Day
CHEERLEADING
Coach of the Year: Arlenee Suarez, St. Brendan
SPRING SPORTS
BASEBALL
9A-7A Pitcher of the Year: Nicholas Regalado, Columbus
9A-7A Player of the Year: Jorge Corona, Killian
9A-7A Coach of the Year: Ralph Suarez, Doral Academy
6A-2A Pitcher of the Year: Yordano Carmona, Monsignor Pace
6A-2A Player of the Year: Carlos Rey, Miami Springs
6A-2A Coach of the Year: David Fanshawe, Miami Springs
SOFTBALL
9A-7A Pitcher of the Year: Alyssa Zabala, Doral Academy
9A-7A Player of the Year: Janessa Casanas, Coral Reef
9A-7A Co-Coaches of the Year: Willie Viruet, Doral Academy, AND Natalie de la Vega, Coral Gables
6A-2A Pitcher of the Year: Hannah Kemmerer, Westminster Christian
6A-2A Player of the Year: Megan Diaz, Westminster Christian
6A-2A Coach of the Year: Scott Doan, Westminter Christian
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys’ Athlete of the Year: Marcus Fleming, Northwestern
Boys’ Co-Coaches of the Year: Darryl Elmore, Northwestern, AND Fred Foyo, Columbus
Girls’ Athlete of the Year: Raniyah Jones, Southridge
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Carmen Jackson, Northwestern
TENNIS
Boys’ Player of the Year: Randy Wilson, Palmetto
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Kelly Gibson, Palmetto
Girls’ Player of the Year: Juliana Martinez, Krop
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Kelly Mulligan, Gulliver Prep
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Co-Players of the Year: Jack Hershman, Southwest, AND Ryan Peluso, Ransom Everglades
Coach of the Year: Alain Suarez, Southwest
WATER POLO
Boys’ Player of the Year: Rene Peralta, Gulliver Prep
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Carroll Vaughan, Gulliver Prep
Girls’ Player of the Year: Paola Dominguez-Castro, Hialeah
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Eric Lefebvre, Ransom Everglades
LACROSSE
Boys’ Player of the Year: Nick Hassan, Gulliver Prep
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Mark Parets, Palmer Trinity
Girls’ Player of the Year: Sophia Antezana, Ransom Everglades
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Erin Shelow, Coral Reef
FLAG FOOTBALL
Player of the Year: Aquincia Jones, Booker T. Washington
Coach of the Year: Sam Baumgarten, Miami High
BADMINTON
Girls’ Player of the Year: Alyssa Moore, Goleman
Boys’ Player of the Year: Brian Bangoy, Reagan
Coach of the Year: Marta Guinea, Southwest
