These are the Miami Herald’s 2019 All-Dade athletic awards winners

Miami Herald's Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards The Miami Herald held its annual Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards at the Miami Airport Convention Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Overall

Class 9A-6A Male Athlete of the Year: Brevin Balmeceda, South Dade (wrestling)

Other finalists: Don Chaney, Belen Jesuit; Gary Cooper, Columbus; Amari Johnson, Carol City; Marcus Fleming, Northwestern;

Class 9A-6A Female Athlete of the Year: Colleen Bucknor, Miami High (basketball, flag football)

Other finalists: Valerie Lastra, Mater Academy; Destynne Francois, Krop; Mia Atrio, Lourdes; Raniyah Jones, Southridge

Class 5A-1A Male Athlete of the Year: Donald Georges, Champagnat (football)

Other Finalists: Rene Peralta, Gulliver Prep; Alberto Franceschi, Palmer Trinity; Torey Morrison, Booker. T Washington; Diego Rivera, Miami Christian

Class 5A-1A Female Athlete of the Year: Koi Love, Miami Country Day (basketball)

Other finalists: Fabiana Castro, Divine Savior; Emily Cordovi, Gulliver Prep; Alyson Rodriguez, Miami Country Day; Megan Diaz, Westminster Christian

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Max Edwards, Northwestern football

Other finalists: Frankie Ruiz, Belen Jesuit cross country; Vic Balmeceda, South Dade wrestling; David Fanshawe, Miami Springs baseball; Kelly Gibson, Palmetto tennis

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Ochiel Swaby, Miami Country Day basketball

Other finalists: Carmen Jackson, Northwestern track and field; Erik Lefebvre, Ransom Everglades water polo; Natalie de la Vega, Coral Gables softball

Special awards

Leo Suarez-Walker Krietsch Courage Award: The Artiaga family and Columbus football

Lifetime Achievement Award: Joe Zaccheo, Monsignor Pace

Boys’ Scholar Athlete: John Malloy, Palmer Trinity

Girls Scholar-Athlete: Sara Fernandez, Westminster Christian

ALL-SPORTS

9A-6A All-Sports: Doral Academy

9A-6A Boys’ Major: Columbus

9A-6A Girls’ Major: To be determined

5A-1A All-Sports: Gulliver Prep

5A-1A Boys’ Major: To be determined

5A-1A Girls’ Major: Miami Country Day

FALL SPORTS

FOOTBALL

8A-6A Offensive Player of the Year: Henry Parrish, Columbus

8A-6A Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Jaiden Francois, South Dade AND Sam Brooks, Northwestern

8A-6A Coach of the Year: Max Edwards, Northwestern

5A-IND. Offensive Player of the Year: Torey Morrison, Booker T. Washington

5A-IND. Defensive Player of the Year: Donald Georges, Champagnat

5A-IND. Coach of the Year: Hector Clavijo, Champagnat

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

9A-7A Player of the Year: Kitula Morales, Southwest

9A-7A Coach of the Year: Alain Suarez, Southwest

6A-2A Player of the Year: Fabiana Castro, Divine Savior

6A-2A Coach of the Year: Matt Willems, Divine Savior

CROSS-COUNTRY

Boys’ Co-Runners of the Year: Adam Magoulas AND Javier Vento, Belen Jesuit

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Frankie Ruiz, Belen Jesuit

Girls’ Runner of the Year: Valerie Lastra, Mater Academy

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Alex Shaw, Braddock

GOLF

Boys’ Golfer of the Year: Jake Beber-Frankel, St. Thomas Aquinas

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Dave Ragan, Ransom Everglades

Girls’ Golfer of the Year: Daniela Spillert, Lourdes

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Arturo Gomez, Doral Academy

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Boys’ Swimmer of the Year: Adrian Aguilar, Doral Academy

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Chris George, Gulliver Prep

Girls’ Swimmer of the Year: Emily Cordovi, Gullier Prep

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Chris George, Gulliver Prep

BOWLING

Boys’ Bowler of the Year: Ryan Tofolli, TERRA

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Ed Garland, TERRA

Girls’ Bowler of the Year: Katrina Hernandez, Braddock

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Jennifer Gonzalez, Braddock

WINTER SPORTS

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

9A-7A Player of the Year: Devin Carter, Doral Academy

9A-7A Coach of the Year: Robert Doctor, South Miami

6A-2A Player of the Year: Diego Rivera, Miami Christian

6A-2A Coach of the Year: Anthony Shahbaz, Riviera Prep

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

9A-7A Player of the Year: Colleen Bucknor, Miami High

9A-7A Coach of the Year: Sam Baumgarten, Miami High

6A-2A Player of the Year: Koi Love, Miami Country Day

6A-2A Coach of the Year: Ochiel Swaby, Miami Country Day

WRESTLING

Co-Wrestlers of the Year: Brevin Balmeceda, South Dade AND Johnny Lovett, Southridge

Coach of the Year: Vic Balmeceda, South Dade

BOYS’ SOCCER

5A-4A Player of the Year: Andres Jaramillo, Varela

5A-4A Coach of the Year: Juan Monge, Varela

3A-1A Player of the Year: Alberto Franceschi, Palmer Trinity

3A-1A Coach of the Year: Eric Perri, Palmer Trinity

GIRLS’ SOCCER

5A-4A Player of the Year: Mia Atrio, Lourdes

5A-4A Co-Coaches of the Year: Ramiro Vegoechea, Lourdes

3A-1A Player of the Year: Alyson Rodriguez, Miami Country Day

3A-1A Co-Coaches of the Year: Abiodun Adeyemi, Miami Country Day

CHEERLEADING

Coach of the Year: Arlenee Suarez, St. Brendan

SPRING SPORTS

BASEBALL

9A-7A Pitcher of the Year: Nicholas Regalado, Columbus

9A-7A Player of the Year: Jorge Corona, Killian

9A-7A Coach of the Year: Ralph Suarez, Doral Academy

6A-2A Pitcher of the Year: Yordano Carmona, Monsignor Pace

6A-2A Player of the Year: Carlos Rey, Miami Springs

6A-2A Coach of the Year: David Fanshawe, Miami Springs

SOFTBALL

9A-7A Pitcher of the Year: Alyssa Zabala, Doral Academy

9A-7A Player of the Year: Janessa Casanas, Coral Reef

9A-7A Co-Coaches of the Year: Willie Viruet, Doral Academy, AND Natalie de la Vega, Coral Gables

6A-2A Pitcher of the Year: Hannah Kemmerer, Westminster Christian

6A-2A Player of the Year: Megan Diaz, Westminster Christian

6A-2A Coach of the Year: Scott Doan, Westminter Christian

TRACK AND FIELD

Boys’ Athlete of the Year: Marcus Fleming, Northwestern

Boys’ Co-Coaches of the Year: Darryl Elmore, Northwestern, AND Fred Foyo, Columbus

Girls’ Athlete of the Year: Raniyah Jones, Southridge

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Carmen Jackson, Northwestern

TENNIS

Boys’ Player of the Year: Randy Wilson, Palmetto

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Kelly Gibson, Palmetto

Girls’ Player of the Year: Juliana Martinez, Krop

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Kelly Mulligan, Gulliver Prep

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Co-Players of the Year: Jack Hershman, Southwest, AND Ryan Peluso, Ransom Everglades

Coach of the Year: Alain Suarez, Southwest

WATER POLO

Boys’ Player of the Year: Rene Peralta, Gulliver Prep

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Carroll Vaughan, Gulliver Prep

Girls’ Player of the Year: Paola Dominguez-Castro, Hialeah

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Eric Lefebvre, Ransom Everglades

LACROSSE

Boys’ Player of the Year: Nick Hassan, Gulliver Prep

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Mark Parets, Palmer Trinity

Girls’ Player of the Year: Sophia Antezana, Ransom Everglades

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Erin Shelow, Coral Reef

FLAG FOOTBALL

Player of the Year: Aquincia Jones, Booker T. Washington

Coach of the Year: Sam Baumgarten, Miami High

BADMINTON

Girls’ Player of the Year: Alyssa Moore, Goleman

Boys’ Player of the Year: Brian Bangoy, Reagan

Coach of the Year: Marta Guinea, Southwest