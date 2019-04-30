Palmetto boys’ tennis repeats as state champs, and Miami-Dade sweeps Class 4A, 2A titles

The Palmetto boys’ tennis team poses after winning the Class 4A team state title for the second consecutive season. Pictured, from left, are Cole Gibson, Daniel Martens, Randy Wilson, Matthew Fung, Ryan Fung, coach Kelly Gibson and Kevin Li.

There was a hope, a sensed possibility, that the Palmetto Panthers boys’ tennis team would build off its Class 4A state title from last year.





“We really didn’t want to be a one-time wonder,” coach Kelly Gibson said.

No need to worry about that now.

The Panthers stormed through the state series bracket, capped by a 4-0 sweep against Lake Nona in the final at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs to win their back-to-back state titles in the sport for the first time in school history. It highlighted a Miami-Dade sweep for the team titles on Tuesday, with Krop winning the Class 4A girls’ team title and Gulliver Prep sweeping both the Class 2A boys’ and girls’ team titles. The Class 1A and 3A state series tournaments begin on Wednesday.

And fittingly, it was Palmetto’s four seniors — Randy Wilson, Matthew Fung, Ryan Fung and Daniel Martens — who led the way.

Wilson and Matthew Fung set the tone in doubles to open the match, defeating Lake Nona’s Patrick Baney and Dylan Cass 6-3, 6-0 on the top court. Martens and Ryan Fung followed suit with a 7-6 (9), 6-0 win at the No. 2 position to give Palmetto a 2-0 lead.

Needing just two wins out of five singles matches to take home the title, the Panthers needed to look no further than their top two courts. Wilson worked a quick 6-2, 6-0 win over Baney on the No. 1 court, setting the stage for Matthew Fung to clinch the match and the state title with a 6-3, 6-1 victory on Court 2.

“They showed great leadership and showed the rest of the kids what they need to bring to the table,” Gibson said of her quartet of seniors. “This is a special team.”

And the road isn’t over for two of them.

Wilson will compete Wednesday for the overall Class 4A individual singles title and will pair up with Matthew Fung in the individual doubles final.

The Panthers, meanwhile, weren’t the only South Florida team to taste victory on Wednesday.

In the Class 4A girls’ team final, Krop also edged Lake Nona 4-0 to win the Lightning’s second girls’ tennis title in three years.





In Class 2A, Gulliver Prep took care of business in both brackets. The Raiders’ boys’ team swept Tampa Jesuit 4-0 while the girls’ team defeated Jacksonville Bolles 4-1.

High school tennis action continues in Altamonte Springs on Wednesday with the Class 3A and 1A fields opening with their quarterfinal matches. Semifinals and finals will take place on Thursday.

South Florida will once again be well represented. Doral Academy advanced both its teams in their respective eight-team fields in Class 3A, while the Ransom Everglades boys’ team and Carrollton girls’ team are competing in Class 1A. The Doral girls are looking to repeat after winning their first state title last year.