Palmetto Bay to host GMAC softball tournament

Palmetto Bay Park will be a busy place on Wednesday.

That’s because, beginning with four quarterfinal games at 1 p.m., all three rounds of the GMAC softball playoffs are scheduled to be played.

Eight teams will vie for the trophy but if history has anything to say about it, it should come down to the two heavyweights in this group: Coral Reef and Palmetto.

The district rivals are in opposite brackets and if they both manage to navigate their way through their quarterfinal and semifinal contests (semis at 3 p.m.) they would meet up in the GMAC final (6 p.m.) for an unprecedented seventh consecutive year.

Palmetto and Reef split their regular season contests thanks to a monster comeback by Palmetto three weeks ago when the Panthers overcame a 10-0 deficit to win 12-11.

SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals 1 p.m.: Coral Reef vs. TERRA; Miami Springs vs. Coral Gables; Ferguson vs. Goleman; American vs. Palmetto; Semifinals – 3 p.m.: Coral Reef/TERRA winner vs. Springs/Gables winner; Ferguson/Goleman winner vs. American/Palmetto winner; Championship – 6 p.m.

GMAC Badminton

Having won five previous times, Southwest has dominated the landscape when it comes to GMAC badminton over the years and, led by the Sanchez brothers Leandro and Leonardo, the Eagles once again came through with another title on Tuesday at Braddock High School.

Southwest “lapped” the field with 13 points, finishing well ahead of second place finishers Coral Park and Palmetto, which had six points each. It marked SW’s third GMAC title in the last five years.

The Sanchez brothers defeated Kevin Li and Vic Song of Palmetto 21-18, 21-9 in the finals to win the boys doubles competition while Megan Morales and Andrea Rios of Ferguson won the girls doubles.

Reagan’s Brian Bangoy and Goleman’s Alyssa Moore were the boys and girls singles champions, respectively while Mario Crespo and Claudia Gonzalez of Coral Park won the mixed doubles.

FINAL RESULTS: Boys Singles: 1. Brian Bangoy (RR); 2. Arman Kashem (SR); 3. Marcos Baez (SUN); 4. Nicolas Saliamonas (CG); Girls Singles: 1. Alyssa Moore (GOL); 2. Krystal Rios (SW); 3. Sofia Carrasco (CP); 4. Amanda Garcia (KIL); Boys Doubles: 1. Leandro Sanchez/Leonardo Sanchez (SW); 2. Kevin Li/Vic Song (PAL); 3. Alvaro Garcia/Dominick Valera (SW); 4. Alex Parages/Andrew Soriano (BR); Girls Doubles: 1. Megan Morales/Andrea Rios (FER); 2. Maria Butler/Michelle Chong (PAL); 3. Linet Diaz/Irine Herrera (SW); 4. Rachel Ibanez/Danielle Jimeno (KIL); Mixed Doubles: 1. Mario Crespo/Claudia Gonzalez (CP); 2. Katherine Estrada/Oliver Peralta (HG); 3. Juan Gutierrez/Kamila Hernandez (SW); 4. Kylee Jacquet/Ryan Newberry (KIL).

TEAM SCORES: Southwest 13, Coral Park 6, Palmetto 6, Goleman 4, Ferguson 4, Reagan 4, Southridge 3, Killian 3, Hialeah Gardens 3, Sunset 2, Braddock 1, Coral Gables 1.

BASEBALL

▪ Belen Jesuit 5, Ft. Myers Canterbury 4: WP – Alejandro Torres 6 IP, 12 Ks; SV - Alejandro Morales 1 IP, 0 R; Dorian Gonzalez 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Armando Albert 2-3, RBI, R, 2 SB; Gabe DeZendegui 1-3, RBI, 2R; SB; Joshua Salandy 1-2, R; Gio Cueto 1-3, R; BEL: 16-4.

▪ Palmer Trinity 3, Coral Shores 0: WP – Grant Foreman CG, 4H, 9 Ks; Carlos Calleja 1-3, 2 RBI; Foreman 1-3; Lou Carvajal 1-4, R; PT: 10-5

▪ Southwest 9, Varela 0: Eddie Sierra 3-4, 2R; Evan Padron 2-3, 2 RBI; Angel Ponce de Leon 2-2, RBI; Lorenzo Hernandez 2-4; WP – Dairon Veliz 4 IP, 3 H. 3 Ks, 0 R; SW 13-7.

▪ Palmetto 7, Coral Gables 3: WP – Alain Perez (4-2); Danny Lopez 2-4, 2 RBI SB; Jake McCreary 1-1, RBI; Ryan Borum 1-2, RBI. PAL: 14-6

SOFTBALL

▪ Miami Beach 12, Hialeah Gardens 10.

▪ Colonial Christian 20, SLAM 9: WP – Morgan Wells (6-1) 5Ks; Jessica Givens 2H, 2 RBI, 2R; Jenna Friman 2B, 2 RBI, 2R, SB; Sophia Osborn 1H, 2RBI, 2R; Wells 2H, 3 RBI, R, SB. CC: 12-4

FLAG FOOTBALL

▪ District 15-2A semifinal: Braddock 13, Coral Gables 0: Katrina Hernandez 2 TD passes, 175 yds; Kayla Alvarez 6 rec, 95 yds TD, INT; Amanda Avila INT, 7 flag pulls; Juliette Avila TD rec.

COLLEGE SIGNINGS

Southwest senior left-handed pitcher Michael Padron signed to play at St. Thomas University where he will join former Eagles Brett Mantrana and Jason Graña on the St. Thomas roster. Padron currently has a 1.45 ERA and leads the team with 43 1/3 innings pitched.